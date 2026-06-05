Memphis Redbirds Set to Light up the Fourth with Red, White and Boom Weekend

Published on June 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - With tickets starting at just $9.01, fans are invited to celebrate this year's historic Fourth of July at AutoZone Park. From giveaways that would make Uncle Sam proud to back-to-back nights with fireworks shows, the Redbirds' Red, White and Boom weekend has something for everyone. Red, White and Boom weekend will last from July 2-4 with special giveaways and offerings each day.

Fans who purchase tickets by 11:59 p.m. the night before each game - and have their tickets digitally delivered/forwarded - will receive a special code for $8 parking downtown at the garage located at 250 Peabody Place.

Details regarding each day can be found below.

Thursday, July 2, 7:05 p.m.

The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a special 250th anniversary Redbirds Fourth of July rope hat

Enjoy $2 PBR and Pabst Light specials all game long

See a live musical performance from the Grassfire Bluegrass Band on the Orion Financial Sound Stage in the Front Plaza

Enrolled college students can purchase tickets for $7 with the use of an .edu email

Let the kids jump and bounce all game long on the FREE inflatables on the Old Bluff

Friday, July 3, 7:05 p.m.

Stay after the game for a post-game firework show presented by Mid-South Chevy Dealers

The first 2,000 Fans through the gates will get a FREE Uncle Rockey top hat

Grab your crew and come hungry for an all-you-can-eat Fourth of July Cookout on the right field terrace, packed with all your ballpark favorites (Specialty ticket required)

Enjoy $5 Fiesta Friday special featuring margaritas, Dos Equis, and Two for $5 tacos

Get autographs from two Redbirds players during the pregame presented by Sylvamo

See a live musical performance from Deep Roots on the Orion Financial Sound Stage in the front plaza

FREE inflatables on the Old Bluff will return for another game full of fun

Build your perfect Fourth of July hot dog at the Heavenly Hot Dog Buffet on the RC Cola Party Deck (Specialty ticket required)

Celebrate the 250th Anniversary in the coolest spot at the ballpark, the Coors Light Chill Zone featuring complimentary beer and wine, plus an all-you-can-eat buffet (Specialty ticket required)

Saturday, July 4, 7:04 p.m.

Stay after the game for the largest fireworks show in AutoZone Park History presented by AutoZone

The first 2,500 fans through the gates will receive special 250th anniversary Redbirds' Fourth of July Jersey

Bid to take home a game-worn 250th anniversary Redbirds Fourth of July on-field jersey

Enjoy $5 Coors Light until first pitch at the Coors Light Pregame Plaza Party

Get autographs from two of Redbirds players during the pregame presented by Sylvamo

See a live musical performance from Deep Roots on the Orion Financial Sound Stage in the front plaza

FREE inflatables on the Old Bluff will return once again for another gameday full of fun

Grab your crew and come hungry for an all-you-can-eat Fourth of July Cookout on the right field terrace, packed with all your ballpark favorites (Specialty ticket required)

Build the perfect Fourth of July hot dog at the Heavenly Hot Dog Buffet on the RC Cola Party Deck (Specialty ticket required)

Celebrate the 250th Anniversary in the coolest spot at the ballpark, the Coors Light Chill Zone featuring complimentary beer and wine, plus an all-you-can-eat buffet (Specialty ticket required)

"With this Fourth of July being such a historic milestone for our country, we wanted to put together a weekend of patriotic fun that our fans will remember for the rest of their lives," said Craig Unger, president and general manager of the Redbirds. "From the largest fireworks show in franchise history to premium giveaway items each day, we believe that our Red, White and Boom weekend is sure to be the best Fourth of July celebration around, and we encourage all of Memphis to come celebrate with us."

To learn more about the fun planned for Red, White and Boom weekend at AutoZone Park, fans can head to memphisredbirds.com/4thofjuly.







International League Stories from June 5, 2026

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