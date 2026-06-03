Báez Smacks Four Hits in Extra-Inning Loss to Louisville

Published on June 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds kicked off a six-game homestand with a 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.

Center fielder Joshua Báez drove in three of the five Memphis runs and scored another in the series-opening loss to Louisville. The right-handed hitter went 4-for-5 with two doubles and tied the game with two strikes and two outs on an infield single in the bottom of the tenth inning. The three RBIs in the game pushed the team leader to 42 on the season.

With Memphis down a run and two outs in the bottom of the eighth, first baseman Blaze Jordan smacked a triple down the right field line to plate MLB Rehabber Lars Nootbaar to tie the game. Nootbaar went 0-for-3 with a walk and run scored in his MLB Rehab appearance in left field. Nootbaar was lifted for a defensive replacement in the top of the tenth inning, as scheduled.

Opener Tink Hence allowed one run on one hit, walked two and struck out one over 1.0 inning of work in his first Triple-A appearance since April 26. Brandt Thompson dazzled behind him in his Triple-A debut. The right-handed pitcher allowed three runs on four hits, walked two and struck out three in 6.0 innings pitched. The outing included a string of 12 batters faced without a hit in the middle innings, 11 of which retired.

The loss moved Memphis into a tie for second place in the International League standings with the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers). The clubs sit a half-game behind the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals) in the first-half race.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Wednesday, June 3 to continue a six-game series against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from June 2, 2026

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