YoYo Homers, House Picks up Two Hits in Series Opening Win

Published on June 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







After dropping Sunday afternoon's series finale against Syracuse, the Rochester Red Wings (35-22) bounced back Tuesday against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs (27-31) with a thrilling 10-inning win, 8-7. 2B Seaver King delivered the game-winning blow, a two-run shot over the left field fence in the top of the 10th that put the Red Wings up by a pair of runs. DH Yohandy Morales launched his team-leading 13th home run of the season earlier in the contest and finished with his 18th multi-hit game of the season.

Kicking off the top of the first inning, RF Christian Franklin drew a walk and promptly stole second base. Then DH Yohandy Morales launched his 13th home run of the season, a 392-foot blast with an exit velocity of 102.9 mph, giving the Red Wings an early 2-0 lead.

To begin the bottom of the fourth inning, IronPigs 2B Liover Peguero drew a walk and later advanced to third on a single by 1B Keaton Anthony. DH Bryan De La Cruz then launched a three-run home run, scoring both runners and giving the IronPigs their first lead of the night, 3-2.

Liover Peguero opened the bottom of the sixth inning with a double and later scored on a double by Keaton Anthony, extending the IronPigs' lead to 4-2.

CF Dylan Carlson and LF Felix Reyes drew walks to begin the bottom of the seventh inning. Carlson later scored on a single by Gabriel Rincones Jr., extending the IronPigs' lead to 5-2 while moving Reyes to third. Reyes then came home on a sacrifice fly by 3B Otto Kemp, giving the IronPigs a 6-2 advantage.

After the Red Wings bats were silenced for six innings, Christian Franklin sparked a rally with a single to right field. Yohandy Morales followed with a line-drive single, moving Franklin to third. He came around to score, and Morales advanced to third on a single by 3B Brady House, cutting the IronPigs' lead to 6-3. A wild pitch then allowed Morales to cross the plate while House moved up to third, trimming the deficit to 6-4. House later came home on a groundout, bringing the Red Wings within one run at 6-5.

Down to their last at-bat, still trailing by a run, PH Joey Wiemer led off the top of the ninth with a walk for Rochester. C Riley Adams followed with a free pass of his own, putting two runners aboard. After a fielder's choice by SS Trey Lipscomb, PR Phillip Glasser entered for Adams. Glasser advanced to third, and Lipscomb moved to second when Christian Franklin drew a walk to load the bases. On a ground ball, the IronPigs were unable to turn a double play, allowing Glasser to score the tying run as Rochester evened the game at six.

Brady House began the top of the 10th inning as the automatic runner, and 1B Abimelec Ortiz drew a walk to put runners on first and second. After a costly double play appeared to halt the rally, 2B Seaver King delivered a clutch two-run home run, his third as a Red Wing. The 385-foot blast gave Rochester its first lead since the opening inning, 8-6.

Liover Peguero began the bottom of the 10th inning as the automatic runner and advanced to third on a groundout by Keaton Anthony. He later scored on a single from Byran De La Cruz, but that would be all the IronPigs could muster, as a game-ending double play secured the victory for Rochester.

LHP Zach Penrod got the start for Rochester, pitching 1.0 inning with one strikeout and one walk. RHP Jack Sinclair followed and tossed 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk. RHP Trevor Gott relieved Sinclair and worked 1.0 inning, recording two strikeouts while allowing two hits, one walk, and three runs. The scheduled starter for the day, RHP Riley Cornelio, entered in the fifth inning and pitched 2.0 innings, striking out four while allowing three hits, three walks, and three runs. RHP Luke Young followed, tossing 1.2 innings and surrendering three hits. RHP Zak Kent entered the game for Rochester, pitching 1.1 scoreless innings and recording two strikeouts. RHP Eddy Yean entered in the 10th inning to close out the game for Rochester. He pitched 1.0 inning, allowing one hit and one run while securing the save.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game today is DH Yohandy Morales. The Miami product finished the night 2-for-5 at the plate, launching his 13th homer of the season in the first while adding three RBI and a pair of runs scored. Morales now ranks second in the International League with a 1.016 OPS, third with a .344 batting average and .600 slugging percentage.

Rochester will continue its series against the IronPigs on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m., looking to build on Tuesday's victory and secure back-to-back wins. RHP Chandler Champlain is scheduled to start for the Red Wings, while LHP Tucker Davidson is expected to take the mound for Lehigh Valley.







International League Stories from June 2, 2026

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