Norfolk Drops Road Trip Opener

Published on June 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga - The Norfolk Tides (22-36) fell to the Gwinnett Stripers (30-28), 6-4, on Tuesday night at Gwinnett Field. Norfolk launched two home runs in the road trip opener but couldn't keep up with the Stripers.

Creed Willems went 2-for-4, including his 12th home run of the season. He has now homered in three of his previous four games.

Luis Vázquez made his first appearance of the season with Norfolk after getting activated off the Injured List, and hit his first home run of the season. He finished 2-for-4.

Heston Kjerstad also stayed hot for the Tides. He went 2-for-4 with a double to extend his hitting streak to eight games.

Norfolk fell behind early, allowing four unearned runs on two errors. The Tides would end up committing three errors in the 6-4 road trip opening loss.







International League Stories from June 2, 2026

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