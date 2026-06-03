Norfolk Drops Road Trip Opener
Published on June 2, 2026 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga - The Norfolk Tides (22-36) fell to the Gwinnett Stripers (30-28), 6-4, on Tuesday night at Gwinnett Field. Norfolk launched two home runs in the road trip opener but couldn't keep up with the Stripers.
Creed Willems went 2-for-4, including his 12th home run of the season. He has now homered in three of his previous four games.
Luis Vázquez made his first appearance of the season with Norfolk after getting activated off the Injured List, and hit his first home run of the season. He finished 2-for-4.
Heston Kjerstad also stayed hot for the Tides. He went 2-for-4 with a double to extend his hitting streak to eight games.
Norfolk fell behind early, allowing four unearned runs on two errors. The Tides would end up committing three errors in the 6-4 road trip opening loss.
International League Stories from June 2, 2026
- Storm Chasers Comeback Falls Short against Clippers - Omaha Storm Chasers
- 'Pigs Thwarted in Extras in Series Opener against Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Iowa Drops Third in a Row, Falls to Toledo 16-1 - Iowa Cubs
- Clippers Thrill Packed House with Comeback Win - Columbus Clippers
- Bats Survive to Beat Redbirds 6-5 in 11 - Louisville Bats
- YoYo Homers, House Picks up Two Hits in Series Opening Win - Rochester Red Wings
- Stripers Ride Fast Offense, Strong Murphy Start to 6-4 Victory over Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Alvarez and Polanco Dazzle in Rehab, Late Spark Erased by Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Tuesday - Syracuse Mets
- Knights Pile on against the Bulls in Series Opener - Durham Bulls
- Road Trip Begins with Statement 6-1 Win - Charlotte Knights
- Worcester Scores Twice In The 9th Inning To Beat Buffalo, 3-2 - Worcester Red Sox
- Norfolk Drops Road Trip Opener - Norfolk Tides
- Bisons Doomed by Late Worcester Rally - Buffalo Bisons
- June 2 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Buffalo Bills Tight End Dawson Knox Added to Greg Rousseau Charity Softball Game Lineup - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Chicago White Sox Player of the Month Goes to Jacob Gonzalez - Charlotte Knights
- SWB Game Notes - June 2, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 2 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.