Serna, Miller Power Jumbo Shrimp to Series Opening Win over Nashville

Published on June 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jared Serna and Gage Miller each provided multi-RBI performances to lift the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 6-2 win over the first place Nashville Sounds Tuesday night at VyStar Ballpark.

Jack Ralston (W, 2-1) earned the win for Jacksonville (33-25) behind 2.1 shutout innings of relief. Kaleb Bowman (L, 3-1) took the loss for Nashville after allowing the two-go ahead runs in a crucial fourth inning.

Down 2-1 in the fourth, the Sounds tied the game with a two-out rally. Jeferson Quero singled, Luke Adams was hit by a pitch and Eddys Leonard singled to bring up Tyler Black, who drew a bases loaded walk to knot the score at two.

Serna's second salvo arrived one half inning later. Miller walked and reached second on an errant pickoff throw. Serna laced a double to left to bring around Miller and hand Jacksonville a 3-2 lead. Deyvison De Los Santos then blooped a single to score Serna and push the advantage to 4-2.

The Jumbo Shrimp added two more in the home fifth to go ahead 6-2. An Ethan O'Donnell one-out single followed by a walk to Andrew Pintar set up Miller, who plopped a two-run single to shallow left-center.

Nashville opened the scoring in the top of the first within the first two batters of the game. Black walked, advanced to second on a passed ball and scored on Cooper Pratt's RBI single to put the Sounds up 1-0.

Jacksonville responded in the home second with some clutch two out hitting from Serna. Agustín Ramírez led off the frame with a single and stole two bases to advance to third. Walks to Matthew Etzel and Miller loaded the bases for Serna, who drilled a two-run single to put the Jumbo Shrimp ahead 2-1.

Nashville threatened in the top of the ninth, loading the bases on three walks to bring the tying run to the plate. Amos Willingham (SV, 1) was summoned from the Jacksonville bullpen and induced a game-ending groundout to secure the save.

The series continues Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. with Jacksonville southpaw Braxton Garrett (0-2, 2.55) scheduled to start opposite Nashville right-hander Tyson Hardin (1-0, 0.96).

Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and www.ESPN690.com.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and fans can enjoy First Coast Veterinary Specialists & Emergency Canines and Crustaceans Dog Day, Wear It Home Wednesday, presented by Prime Shrimp & Ambetter Health ("I got that dawg in me" t-shirt giveaway for the first 500 fans. 1 giveaway per person, NOT per ticket. Giveaways only available when entering at the Main Gate on Georgia St.), and Charity Begins at Home, presented by Pink Tides of Hope.







International League Stories from June 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.