SWB Game Notes - June 2, 2026

Published on June 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (28-27) @ Syracuse Mets (29-27)

June 2, 2026 | Game 56 | Home Game 31 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

RH Dom Hamel (1-7, 9.40) vs #13 LH Zach Thornton (1-2, 4.96)

Hamel (5/27 vs WOR): 4.0 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 1 HR, 1 HB, 2 BB, 3 SO, 86 P (50 S) [Red Sox, 8-1]

Thornton (5/27 @ ROC): 4.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 3 HR, 2 BB, 2 SO, 86 P (56 S) [Red Wings, 8-4]

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (May 31, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Worcester Red Sox 1-0 Sunday afternoon at PNC Field for their second consecutive victory. RailRiders pitcher Adam Kloffenstein and SWB relievers held Worcester to only three hits and struck out a combined 15 batters for their fourth shutout win of the season.

George Lombard Jr. led off the bottom of the first by smashing his second homer of the series. On just the second pitch of the frame, the Yankees #1 Prospect gave SWB a 1-0 edge. His solo shot would be the only run of the contest.

RailRiders starter Adam Kloffenstein struck out six and faced the minimum through the first three frames to keep Worcester off the board.

The WooSox put runners on the corners in the top of the fourth and fifth innings, but Kloffenstein finished both frames clean with inning-ending double plays to hold the one-run advantage.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitcher Bradley Hanner relieved Kloffenstein, pitching two scoreless frames, and Peter Strzelecki (S, 2) worked the ninth to earn the save.

Kloffenstein (W, 2-3) threw 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out a season-best 10 batters. Worcester starter Alec Gamboa (L, 2-3) tossed four frames, allowing one run on three hits and striking out four.

NEWS AND NOTES

LOMBARD LONG BALLS - A happy 21st birthday to George Lombard Jr. today! The Yankees #1 prospect hit his second home run for SWB on Sunday's series finale against Worcester. Lombard Jr. smacked the second pitch of the game to right field, which ended up being the only run of the game. It was his second long ball of the series after hitting one on the first pitch of Wednesday's contest. Combined with his time in Somerset, he has six on the season. Lombard Jr. went 4-for-21 on the week with two runs batted in and five runs scored. He also walked six times and stole two bags while playing every game at shortstop.

STRZELECKI SAVE- Newcomer Peter Strzelecki notched his first save with the RailRiders on Sunday. He tossed one clean frame while striking out a pair to help the team seal a 1-0 victory. It was his second scoreless appearance with SWB since joining the roster on May 23. Strzelecki elected free agency from Milwaukee earlier in the month and signed with New York a few days later.

KLOFF K's- Adam Kloffenstein pitched his best performance of the season on Sunday versus Worcester. The righty starter tossed six shutout frames to help the team to a 1-0 victory. It was his second quality start of the season. Kloffenstein allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out ten. He was the first RailRiders pitcher to record double-digit strikeouts since Allan Winans did so on April 23, 2025 versus Charlotte.

1-0 SCORE- Interestingly enough, Worcester and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had two contests finalized with a 1-0 score and each team winning a game. Worcester took the victory on marking the first time the RailRiders have lost in that way since July 19, 2024 at Buffalo. SWB won the game 1-0 on Sunday, recording the first time they have done so since July 30, 2025 versus Nashville.

DH TOMORROW - The RailRiders and Mets are set to play a doubleheader on Wednesday with the first game beginning at 4:05 PM. This is a rainout makeup of a game that was postponed on March 19.

MAY'S NUMBERS - SWB played 27 games in the month of May for a 12-15 record. The pitching staff held a 4.32 earned run average with six saves. The hitters batted .236 with 34 home runs and 129 runs scored. The team also stole 43 bases, third most in the International League, thanks to 15 from Duke Ellis. Jonathan Ornelas led the way with a .305 average while Yanquiel Fernández recorded a team-high eight homers. Zach Messinger recorded eight scoreless appearances for 15.1 innings out of the bullpen. Brendan Beck topped with 29 frames pitched, but Carlos Lagrange finished with a leading 33 strikeouts.

NO WALKS FOR YOU - The RailRiders have the third least walks issued in the entirety of Triple-A through the first third of the season. The pitching staff has allowed just 220 base on balls compared to 511 strikeouts. Charlotte has the least with just 215 walks let up.

SHUTOUT SPOTS- The RailRiders have now recorded four shutout victories thanks to a quiet Sunday finale. The team has been shut out twice.







International League Stories from June 2, 2026

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