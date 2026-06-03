Iowa Drops Third in a Row, Falls to Toledo 16-1

Published on June 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (24-33) lost to the Toledo Mud Hens (26-32) 16-1 on Tuesday evening at Principal Park.

The Mud Hens scored two runs in the first inning, before scoring three more in the second inning to take an early lead. Toledo blew the game open in the fifth inning, scoring eight runs to extend their lead out to 13-0.

The Mud Hens would go on to score three more runs over the course of the final four innings of the game. Iowa scored their lone run of the game in the seventh inning on a bases loaded walk from B.J. Murray.

Iowa continues a six game series against Toledo on Wednesday, with first pitch scheduled for 12:08 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from June 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.