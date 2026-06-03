'Pigs Thwarted in Extras in Series Opener against Red Wings
Published on June 2, 2026 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (27-31) ended up on the wrong end of a Rochester Red Wings (35-22) comeback rally, ultimately falling 8-7 in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Rochester was off and running early on a Yohandy Morales two-run homer in the first inning, but the 'Pigs hit back with their own pop when Bryan De La Cruz crushed a three-run homer in the fourth to jump them in front.
Liover Peguero doubled to open the sixth and Keaton Anthony followed with another two-base knock to drive him in and extend the lead to 4-2.
A pair of walks opened the seventh for the 'Pigs, with Gabriel Rincones Jr. first cashing in with an RBI single before Otto Kemp followed with a sacrifice fly to push it to a 6-2 lead.
Rochester made their first inroads in the eighth. A Brady House RBI single started the rally before a wild pitch plated another run. Abimelec Ortiz made it a one-run game with an RBI groundout.
In the ninth, the Red Wings drew three walks to load the bases with one out before a Morales groundout plated a run to tie the game.
In the tenth, Seaver King ripped a two-run homer to give the Red Wings the lead and the 'Pigs could only answer with a De La Cruz RBI base hit.
Zak Kent (W, 2-0) got the win for the Red Wings retiring all four batters he faced with Eddy Yean (S, 8) earning the save, allowing just the placed runner to score in the 10th.
Kirby Snead (L, 2-1) suffered the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing three runs over two innings of work.
The 'Pigs and Red Wings will tango again on Wednesday, June 3rd, at Coca-Cola Park with first pitch slated for 6:45 p.m. Tucker Davidson gets the ball for the 'Pigs against Chandler Champlain for the Red Wings.
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The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
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