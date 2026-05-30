IronPigs Comeback Usurped by Bisons Late Blasts

Published on May 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Buffalo, New York - A valiant comeback effort proved all for naught as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (26-30) could not hold onto a late lead in a 6-5 loss to the Buffalo Bisons (27-29) on Saturday afternoon at Sahlen Field.

It was all Buffalo early as they opened the scoring on an RJ Schreck RBI single in the second before Schreck drove in two more in the fifth with another base hit.

Will Simoneit hit his second homer of the week in the sixth, a solo shot to make it 4-0 Bisons.

The 'Pigs came roaring to life in the eighth. Liover Peguero doubled home a pair to get them on the board before a Christian Cairo sacrifice fly cut it to a one-run game. Carter Kieboom then bombed his second clutch homer of the week, a two-run shot and his fourth of the year, to catapult the 'Pigs in front 5-4.

The lead was short lived as back-to-back homers from Josh Rivera and pinch-hitter Je'Von Ward in the last of the eighth gave Buffalo the lead back for good.

Chase Lee (1-1) got the win for the Bisons, throwing the final 1.2 innings while Michael Mercado (2-2) absorbed the loss for the 'Pigs.

The 'Pigs will have one more crack at a series win in the finale on Sunday at Sahlen Field with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Alan Rangel is given the ball for the 'Pigs against rehabbing Max Scherzer for the Bisons.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from May 30, 2026

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