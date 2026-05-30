WooSox Game Information

Published on May 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Tonight's WooSox Starting Lineup

CF Braiden Ward

2B Anthony Seigler

3B Mikey Romero

RF Kristian Campbell

LF Allan Castro

SS Tsung-Che Cheng

C Matt Thaiss

1B Nathan Hickey

DH Max Ferguson

LHP Raymond Burgos

MAY 30th WORCESTER (27-25) at SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE (26-27) 6:35 pm

Worcester Red Sox LHP Raymond Burgos (0-2, 7.36) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders RHP Brendan Beck (3-2, 4.42)

The Drive for Five - The Worcester Red Sox - winners of four straight games to begin this series - will try to match their longest winning streak of the season when they play game five of their 6-game set against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (AAA-Yankees) tonight at 6:35 pm at PNC Field in Moosic, PA. The WooSox had a season-best 5-game winning streak from March 31 - April 5 (all in St. Paul when the Sox swept an abbreviated 5-game series vs. the Saints). Tonight's game can be heard back in New England on NASH 98.9 FM.

Heading in the Right Direction - Worcester came to Scranton/WB on a season-high 5-game losing streak (all at home vs. Rochester from May 19-23), but the WooSox have turned their fortunes around here in Moosic this week winning 4 in a row by scores of 6-3, 8-1, 1-0, and 6-5 to clinch a winning series with two games remaining over the weekend (tonight at 6:35 pm & tomorrow at 1:35 pm).

Stats vs. Scranton/WB This Week - While winning each of the first four games vs. the RailRiders this week, WooSox pitchers have largely been the story. Sox pitchers are 4-0 with a 2.25 ERA (9 ER in 36 IP) with the following overall pitching line - 36 IP, 20 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 14 BB, 50 SO. Worcester is batting .246 as a team during the series (33-for-134) but with 4 key homers and they have out-scored the RailRiders, 21-9 in the first four games.

Drake Maye Will Play at Polar Park - While the WooSox will be completing their 6-game series in Moosic, PA playing Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tomorrow afternoon, Polar Park will be the place to be later that afternoon and evening. The inaugural MayeDay Celebrity Softball Classic, benefitting Drake and Ann Michael Maye's MayeDay Family Foundation, will take place tomorrow (Sunday) at Polar Park. Gates open at 5:00 pm, there will be a HR Derby at 6:00 pm, the game at 7:00 pm, and then fireworks follow. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel will coach one team while Pats offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will coach the other team. Former Patriot Julian Edelman along with current Pats such as Christian Gonzalez, Hunter Henry, Will Campbell, Pop Douglas, Rhamondre Stevenson, Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, Marcus Jones and many other Patriots will be in attendance, NHL Hall of Famer Zdeno Chara, USA Hockey gold medalist Megan Keller and celebrities Dave Portnoy and Matt Rife are just some of the other name folks who will join Drake and Ann Michael (and Drake's three brothers) for this special charity event at Polar Park. Over 8,500 tickets have been sold. Fans can visit MayeDay.org for more information.

The Road Home - The WooSox will return home after tomorrow afternoon's series finale and will take Monday off per usual. They will begin their June schedule on Tuesday night, June 2 when they open a 6-game series vs. the Buffalo Bisons through next Sunday afternoon (June 2-7).

WooSox Promotions During the Upcoming at Polar Park next week/weekend from June 2-7 vs. the Buffalo Bisons

It will be "Peanut Allergy Friendly" Week/Weekend at Polar Park with no peanuts being sold. (Tree nuts will still be served).

Tuesday, June 2, 6:05 pm Taco & Tequila Tuesday, presented by Teremana; Tail Waggin' Tuesday (fans can bring their dogs); AARP Ticket Tuesday; ALS Awareness Night, presented by YMCA of Central, MA.

Wednesday, June 3, 11:05 am First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid, when first responders receive four free general admission tickets; AbbVie STEM Day; Meet two WooSox players for photos & autographs in the DCU Club following the game presented by DCU.

Thursday, June 4, 6:05 pm Deuces Wild every Thursday Summer evening home game starting on June 4 where fans can purchase $2 Hot Dogs (Coney Island and Hebrew Nationals), $2 12-ounce drafts of Coors Light and Masshole Light Lager, and $2 bottles of Polar water (the beverage deals run for seven days); Purr in the Park (fans can bring their cats); Greek Heritage Night; Uxbridge Town Takeover, presented by Altus Dental.

Friday, June 5, 6:05 pm MLB Play Ball Weekend (June 5-7) as WooSox visit the Vernon Hill Elementary School in Worcester from 9-11 am to play with kids and provide each with a free Wiffle ball set (thanks to MLB) and 200 new gloves (thanks to Rawlings) in conjunction with the WooSox Foundation and Tyler's Teammates; Irish Heritage Night with special Irish poster giveaway; post-game performance by Derek Warfield & the Young Wolfe Tones prior to "Luck of the Irish" UniBank Fireworks; Natick Town Takeover, presented by Rodenhiser

Saturday, June 6, 4:05 pm WooSox Free Youth Clinic from 10-11 am, presented by Rob Levine & Associates, Larry Lucchino Writers Series featuring special guest Ron Darling, a Millbury, MA native who pitched for the New York Mets and is now a Mets broadcaster, from 12:30 - 2:00 pm in DCU Club; WooSox Scholars Day honoring the Class of 2026; Most Improved Student Day; Workers Credit Union AR Day; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting).

Sunday, June 7, 1:05 pm Heart Health Awareness Day; Clara, The Heart of the Commonwealth bobblehead giveaway for first 5,000 fans, presented by ckSmithSuperior; Holden Town Takeover, presented by Rodenhiser; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from May 30, 2026

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