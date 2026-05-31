Bats Quiet in 7-2 Loss
Published on May 30, 2026 under International League (IL)
Louisville Bats News Release
The Louisville Bats offense was stagnant after a couple early runs, falling to the St. Paul Saints 7-2 on Saturday night.
Michael Toglia got Louisville started with a sacrifice fly in the first, and an Ivan Johnson solo homer to left an inning later, his ninth of the season, gave the home team the early 2-0 lead.
Louisville's lead didn't last long. St. Paul got on the board on a Kyler Fedko RBI double in the third and a two-out, two-strike, two-run single from Gabriel Gonzalez turned the game in the Saints' favor off Bats starter Davis Daniel.
Daniel got into trouble in the fifth, departing with two runners on and two outs. Julian Garcia entered and gave up a three-run homer to Richard Olivar on the second pitch he threw, doubling the Saints' offensive total and extending the lead to 6-2.
The Bats' offense could do little after that. Over the final seven innings of the game, Saints pitchers limited the Bats to just one hit to finish the victory.
Next Game: Sunday, May 31, 1:05 p.m. E.T. vs. St. Paul Saints (Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins)
Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Sam Benschoter (2-2, 6.37) vs. Saints RHP Mike Paredes (2-1, 3.38) Promos: Sunday's game is Buddy's Birthday Bash, as we celebrate the beloved Bats mascot on his special day. In addition, kids are invited to run the bases after the game.
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