Toledo Loses a Close One vs. Columbus, 3-1

Published on May 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens (26-30) lost to the Columbus Clippers (30-25) on Saturday, May 30, at Fifth Third Field in a close 3-1 contest. Gleyber Torres and Kerry Carpenter led off the batting order, both on a Major League rehab assignment from Detroit.

Following a leadoff strikeout from starting pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long in the first, the Clippers stitched together three singles for two runs and an early lead (2-0). The Hens were quickly shut out in the bottom half, unable to earn a base hit.

Toledo defense held Columbus to a single hit in the second; then Ben Malgeri took to the plate for a leadoff home run over the fences. (2-1) A strikeout and unsuccessful pickoff attempt double play ended the inning.

Three consecutive strikeouts opened the following frame. Kerry Carpenter walked after a sacrifice bunt landed Corey Julks on second; Tyler Gentry was then substituted at first with Carpenter and remained in as designated hitter.

Gipson-Long got two men swinging and one looking in the fourth for eight Ks on the day. Late in Toledo's at bat, the bases were loaded with two outs. The final out of the inning came before the team could capitalize on the opportunity. The 2-1 score continued to hold through five.

Matt Seelinger replaced Gipson-Long in the sixth and assisted with a 1-2-3 putout.

Inning seven started with a triple and sac fly for the visitors, putting the first run up for either side since Malgeri's homer in the second. (3-1)

Andrew Navigato replaced Gleyber Torres at 2B, and Tanner Rainey mounted the bump from the bullpen for the final six outs of the game. Allowing no additional damage in the eighth and top half of ninth, a three-run inning was all the Hens needed for a walk off win.

In a similar fashion to the previous night's game, the Hens were unable to tally a hit with their final three outs. The matchup concluded in favor of the visitors 3-1.

Toledo is back at home on Sunday, May 31, at 2:05p.m. for its final game of the home stand and series finale vs. Columbus; they look to end the week with a win.

Notables

S. Gipson-Long - 5.0IP, 5H, 2R, 2ER, 0BB, 8K

B. Malgeri - 2/3, HR, 1BB

C. Julks - 1/2, BB







International League Stories from May 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.