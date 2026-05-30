SWB Game Notes - May 30, 2026

Published on May 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Worcester Red Sox (27-25) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (26-27)

May 30, 2026 | Game 54 | Home Game 29 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

LH Raymond Burgos (0-2, 7.00) vs #21 RH Brendan Beck (3-2, 4.42)

Burgos (5/26 @ SWB): 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 3 SO, 41 P (24 S) [Red Sox, 6-3]

Beck (5/24 @ LHV): 6.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO, 84 P (49 S) [RailRiders, 5-4]

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (May 29, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Worcester Red Sox 6-5 Friday night at PNC Field. After three ties and four lead changes in the game, the RailRiders could not break their losing streak, dropping their fourth in a row to the Red Sox.

Yankees #1 Prospect George Lombard Jr. walked to lead off the bottom of the first and scored on a Tyler Hardman groundout after the RailRiders loaded the bases to grab an early 1-0 edge.

Worcester took the lead in the top of the third against Yankees #2 Prospect Elmer Rodríguez. With one out, Nate Eaton singled and scored on an error to tie the game. Mikey Romero put the Red Sox ahead 3-1 with a two-run homer to left. The RailRiders answered immediately in the home half of the frame. After Yankees #6 Prospect Spencer Jones walked and Oswaldo Cabrera singled, Hardman roped a two-run RBI double to left, leveling the game at three.

The Red Sox recaptured the advantage in the top of the fourth. Tsung-Che Cheng walked and Matt Lloyd reached on an error, before Nathan Hickey singled them both home to pull ahead 5-3. In the bottom half, Ernesto Martínez Jr. brought the RailRiders within one, crushing a 393-foot solo shot over the left center wall for his ninth homer of the year. Rodríguez was lifted in the sixth for Dylan Coleman, who worked a clean frame, and Yovanny Cruz faced the minimum in the seventh to keep SWB within striking distance. Down one run in the seventh, Jones tied the game at five with one swing of the bat, blasting a sweeper to center for his 13th homer of the season. Jones was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI in the contest.

A Jason Delay RBI single scored Allan Castro from third in the top of the eighth, giving Worcester a 6-5 lead that they would not relinquish.

Rodriguez tossed 5.0 frames, allowing five runs, three earned, six hits, and five strikeouts. Worcester starter Michael Sansone threw 3.2 innings, surrendering four runs on six hits. Rafael Montero (0-2) allowed one run on two hits in the loss. Zach Kelley (1-0) earned the win, and Tommy Kahnle (S, 5) recorded the save.

NEWS AND NOTES

AGAINST KAHNLE - The RailRiders have not been able to get any offense against former RailRider and Yankee Tommy Kahnle. A reliever for Worcester, Kahnle has now recorded four saves against his rival team this season. The righty has tossed six clean innings, allowing just three hits and five walks to seven strikeouts.

BECK ON THE BUMP - Yankees #21 prospect Brendan Beck recorded his third quality start for the RailRiders in his last appearance. The righty tossed six and a third frames allowing just three runs, only two earned. He walked four and struck out three on 84 pitches. Despite missing a start in Triple-A to make his Major League debut, Beck is ranked third the League with 53.0 innings pitched and tied for eighth with 54 strikeouts. He was also named International League Pitcher of the Week for his performance on May 13 versus Syracuse for throwing 5.2 innings of shutout ball.

MESSINGER NOT MESSY - Zach Messinger has impressed lately out of the bullpen in all different spots for Manager Shelley Duncan. With 2.2 clean innings on Thursday, he has now pitched 17.2 consecutive frames scoreless for the RailRiders, which includes a clean sheet in the month of May. He's allowed just three hits and six walks with thirteen strikeouts during that period. Messinger has dropped his ERA to 3.13 in 14 appearances through 31.2 innings of work. The 26-year-old has been back and forth between starter and reliever after being drafted by NYY in the 13th round back in 2021 but has only worked out of the bullpen this summer.

COMPLETELY CANCELED - When the RailRiders visited the Red Sox at Polar Park earlier this month, one game was rained out during the week. Originally it was postponed and to be rescheduled at a later date, but do not return to Worcester until late in the second half so the game was actually canceled entirely. It will drop SWB's total games in the first half to 74 as of now. The team is still slated to play a doubleheader at Syracuse next week to make up another rainout from earlier this summer.

A JONES JACK - Yankees #6 prospect Spencer Jones launched his 13th home run of the season last night, tied for second most in the entire Yankees farm system. Jones also brought in his 44 runs batted in which is now tied for most among Yankee minor leaguers. Jones is hitting .254 in 37 games with the RailRiders and had a 10-game stint in New York, including his Major League debut.

HARDMAN'S HERE - Tyler Hardman had his first two-hit night in Triple-A. He also drove in two of the RailRiders runs on a run-scoring double in the third. His 44 runs batted in are tied for most RBIs in the Yankees farm system alongside Spencer Jones.







International League Stories from May 30, 2026

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