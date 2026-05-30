Indianapolis Attempts Ninth Inning Rally, Falls to Iowa

Published on May 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians were held to just three hits to the Iowa Cubs' 15 as the I-Cubs took the fourth game of the series, 8-3, on Friday night at Victory Field.

A leadoff triple followed by four consecutive singles by Iowa (24-30) batters in the second inning gave them the early lead, 3-0. The I-Cubs' bats stayed hot, piling onto their lead with runs in the third, fifth and sixth innings.

Indianapolis (22-33) got on the board thanks to Nick Yorke's first triple of the year, smoking the ball past the diving right fielder Justin Dean and plating Shawn Ross.

Iowa faced a scare in the bottom of the ninth inning, as a throwing error followed by a wild pitch in two at-bats by Gabe Klobosits allowed two runs to score with no outs. Klobosits induced three ground outs to end the game and cut Indianapolis' rally short, 8-3.

Luke Little (5-0) took his team-leading fifth win of the season in the Iowa victory, as Carson Fulmer (2-2) was credited with the loss.

Noah Davis (1-4, 3.72) is on the bump for Indianapolis tomorrow, making his 11th start and coming off his first relief appearance on the year on May 25. Iowa has not yet named a starting pitcher at this time. First pitch is scheduled for Saturday night at 6:35 PM ET.







International League Stories from May 30, 2026

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