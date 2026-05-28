Indians Drop Low-Scoring Contest against I-Cubs

Published on May 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Iowa Cubs scored Wednesday night's lone run in the first inning to defeat the Indianapolis Indians at Victory Field, 1-0. The two teams combined for just five hits and 21 strikeouts in the second contest of the six-game series.

A bases-loaded wild pitch by Hunter Barco (L, 2-3) with one out in the first inning proved the difference, with Iowa (23-29) and Indianapolis (21-32) combining to go 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position across nine innings.

I-Cubs reliever Gavin Hollowell entered in the fifth inning and began a stretch of 4.1 one-hit innings by the bullpen, allowing just one lone baserunner with six strikeouts through the end of the game. The shutout was capped by Christian Roa (S, 2), who tossed 2.0 innings to close the door.

The Indians will look to win their first game of the series on Thursday night at 6:35 PM. RHP Antwone Kelly (2-4, 5.56) will take the mound for Indy against RHP Javier Assad.







International League Stories from May 27, 2026

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