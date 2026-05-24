Valdez Homers and Drives in Three as Indy Outlasts the Hens in Extras

Published on May 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







TOLEDO, Ohio - Enmanuel Valdez homered and knocked in three runs, and it was his 10th-inning single that gave the Indianapolis Indians the 5-4 victory over the Toledo Mud Hens on Saturday night at Fifth Third Field.

Indians Record: 21-29

Toledo Record: 24-26

WP: Beau Burrows (1-0)

LP: Tanner Rainey (2-2)







International League Stories from May 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.