Valdez Homers and Drives in Three as Indy Outlasts the Hens in Extras
Published on May 23, 2026 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
TOLEDO, Ohio - Enmanuel Valdez homered and knocked in three runs, and it was his 10th-inning single that gave the Indianapolis Indians the 5-4 victory over the Toledo Mud Hens on Saturday night at Fifth Third Field.
Indians Record: 21-29
Toledo Record: 24-26
WP: Beau Burrows (1-0)
LP: Tanner Rainey (2-2)
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