Seaver King, Abimelec Ortiz Account For Seven RBI in Win #30

Published on May 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







In game number 50 of the season. The Rochester Red Wings (30-20) found win number 30 on Saturday afternoon in game five against the Worcester Red Sox (23-25) with a final score of 7-5. SS Seaver King and 1B Abimelec Ortiz logged seven combined RBI in what started as a 6-0 Red Wings lead. LHP Jackson Kent turned in a strong 5.0 innings of work on the mound in his Triple-A debut, throwing four strikeouts and shutting down the WooSox base running up until the sixth inning.

Following a scoreless first three innings and a brief rain delay, Abimelec Ortiz launched a two-run homer to center field, making it four home runs in the series for Ortiz and giving Rochester a 2-0 lead. One inning later, following a walk from LF Andrew Pinckney, Seaver King hit his 11th double of the season deep into center field, sending Pinckney home to extend the Red Wings' lead to 3-0.

Rochester threatened with bases loaded later in the sixth after a single shot to center field by 3B Brady House, RF Joey Wiemer walking, and Andrew Pinckney being hit by a pitch. The Red Wings capitalized on this opportunity after Seaver King smashed a base-clearing double off the wall, blowing open the Wings' advantage to 6-0.

Worcester found life on the offensive end in the ensuing half inning, beginning with LF Max Ferguson reaching on a fielding error. The WooSox put more men on base after RF Nate Eaton walked, and the two Worcester outfielders advanced to second and third after a groundout. Following 3B Anthony Siegler getting hit by a pitch, SS Vinny Capra cut the lead to 6-2 after a base hit to left field. The Red Wings avoided further damage heading into the seventh.

Rochester wasted no time responding on offense after CF Christian Franklin walked, and 1B Yohandy Morales logged his 58th hit of the year. Amimelec Ortiz shot his second RBI of the afternoon right to first base, sending Franklin home to put the Red Wings up 7-2.

For the second time, Worcester endangered the Red Wings' lead with bases loaded, after C Jason Delay and Nate Eaton delivered a pair of infield singles, and DH Nathan Hickey walked. The Red Sox made it 7-3 after a sacrifice fly by 2B Mikey Romero, sending Delay home. After a pitch rolled past home, the WooSox advanced the remaining base runners to second and third, following an RBI single to Kristian Campbell to make it 7-4. Andrew Pinckney ended the seventh inning after snagging a snow cone grab to put a stop to Worcester's run.

The Red Sox responded in the bottom of the eighth after 1B Matt Lloyd sent a single to left field, and Nathan Hickey walked. Max Ferguson sent Lloyd home and Hickey to third after a RBI single to left field, making it 7-5. The inning-ending out found Andrew Pinckney's glove yet again, maintaining the two-run lead for Rochester heading into the ninth inning. The Red Wings' defense needed one last stop to seal their eighth win in a row, as RHP Eddy Yean came in to save for Rochester. Kristian Campbell sent a double to left field, following a walk from Anthony Siegler. After a wild pitch, Campbell advanced to third as PR Tsung-Che Cheng came in to run for Worcester at second. Yean and the Red Wings weathered the late storm and closed out the game at 7-5.

Southpaw Jackson Kent started on the mound this afternoon for Rochetser. The former Arizona Wildcat put in 5.0 innings of work, throwing four strikeouts while allowing two unearned runs on three hits. LHP Zach Penrod replaced Kent late in the sixth. The Idaho native pitched 1.0 inning, allowing one hit on five batters faced. RHP Cole Henry came in to pitch in the bottom of the seventh. The former second-round pick of the 2020 draft pitched 0.2 of an inning and allowed two runs on two hits. RHP Andre Granillo replaced Henry late in the seventh. In 0.1 inning, the former St. Louis Cardinal allowed one hit on two batters faced. The third lefty of Rochester's pitching rotation was Erik Tolman. Tolman replaced Granillo at the bottom of the eighth, throwing two strikeouts and allowing one run on two hits in 1.0 inning of work. RHP Eddy Yean came in to save for Rochester in the bottom of the ninth. The Dominican Republic native produced his eighth save of the season, matching the team's total saves from last season at 18.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game is SS Seaver King. The 2024 first-round pick out of Wake Forest picked up a pair of doubles for the third time this season, finishing 2-for-4 with four RBI. King has reached base safely in all 40 games he's played in safely this season, the longest active streak in Minor League baseball.

The Red Wings will conclude the series in Worcester tomorrow, with a chance to win 10 games in a row for the first time since 1992. RHP Andry Lara will face WooSox LHP Raymond Burgos for the second time in the series. The first pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m.







International League Stories from May 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.