Bats Split Doubleheader in Columbus

Published on May 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats got strong pitching to win the opener of a doubleheader with the Columbus Clippers 5-0 before a disastrous second inning in the second game led to a 7-3 loss and a split of the twin bill on Saturday night at Huntington Park.

In the opener, the Bats offense used the long ball to get the job done. Noelvi Marte got it started in the third, crushing a 3-0 pitch 433 feet over the left field fence for his seventh home run of the season. An inning later, Austin Hendrick blasted his first Triple-A home run 391 feet over the scoreboard in right field to make it 3-0 Bats. Hector Rodriguez added an RBI single alter in the frame to make it 4-0. Michael Toglia got in on the fun in the fifth with his 10th home run of the season, a solo shot onto Nationwide Boulevard beyond the right field fence.

Pitching with the lead, Bats starter Brandon Leibrandt was stellar from start to finish. He didn't allow a hit until the fourth and cruised through six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and walking one while striking out four to pick up his second consecutive victory. Anthony Misiewicz wrapped up the Bats' third shutout win of the season with a scoreless bottom of the seventh.

In the nightcap, the game got away from the Bats and starter Lyon Richardson in the second. After an error scored the first run of the night, Milan Tolentino's grand slam made it 5-0 Clippers and a two-run homer from Kahlil Watson increased the lead to seven. Making his first start since 2024, Richardson gave up seven runs, six earned on four hits with two strikeouts in just 1.1 innings.

Louisville's offense was stymied by Columbus starter Ryan Webb for 5.2 innings, as the lefty left with two on and two out in the sixth. Facing Clippers reliever Tommy Mace, Will Banfield greeted the new pitcher rudely with a three-run home run to break the shutout bid and cut the deficit to 7-3. Franco Aleman ended the win for the Clippers in the seventh, finishing a doubleheader split.

Next Game: Sunday, May 24, 1:05 p.m. E.T. at Columbus Clippers (Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Sam Benschoter (2-1, 5.96) vs. Clippers LHP Logan Allen (2-1, 5.45)







International League Stories from May 23, 2026

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