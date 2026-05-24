Iowa Rallies to Defeat Memphis, 6-4

Published on May 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (20-29) used a five-run seventh inning to defeat the Memphis Redbirds (30-20) 6-4 on Saturday evening at Principal Park.

Memphis jumped in front with one run in the third inning before hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning to push their lead out to 3-0.

Iowa responded with six unanswered runs. Justin Dean opened the Iowa scoring in the fifth inning with an RBI single to cut into the deficit.

After recording the first out in the seventh inning, the I-Cubs put six consecutive batters on base to fuel the big inning. B.J. Murray hit a two-RBI double to tie the game, before Owen Miller hit a two-RBI double to propel the I-Cubs in front. Chas McCormick followed with the third consecutive RBI double of the inning to put Iowa in front 6-3.

Iowa allowed one run in the eighth inning to bring the score to 6-4. With the tying run at the plate and two outs, Iowa struck out the batter to end the threat.

Christian Roa came on in the ninth inning to earn the save in 1-2-3 fashion, including two strikeouts to start the inning.

Iowa wraps up their six-game series against the Memphis Redbirds on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 1:08 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

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International League Stories from May 23, 2026

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