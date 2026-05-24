Iowa Earns Series Split, Defeats Memphis 18-4

Published on May 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (21-29) scored a season high 18 runs en route to defeating the Memphis Redbirds (30-21) 18-4 on Sunday afternoon at Principal Park.

Memphis opened the game with three runs in the first inning to take a 3-0 lead.

The Iowa offense had an inning to remember in the second inning. The I-Cubs scored a season high single inning record nine runs, coming on six hits and three walks. Brett Bateman got the Cubs on the board with a sacrifice fly, before Jonathon Long and B.J. Murray hit a pair of RBI singles to tie the game and take the lead. Owen Miller doubled home another run before Ben Cowles blew the inning open with a grand slam, the third of the season for Iowa. That capped off the big inning for the I-Cubs and put them in front 9-3.

The I-Cubs added another run in the fourth inning on a solo home run from Chas McCormick.

Iowa wasn't finished showcasing the offense, scoring eight more runs in the eighth inning. Justin Dean drove in three runs on two singles, McCormick and Cowles both doubled in runs, and Bateman walked a run in on a bases loaded walk to blow the game open.

Memphis scored one run in the top of the ninth to close the scoring at 18-4.

The Iowa pitching staff dominated the outing on a bullpen day for the Cubs. After allowing three runs on four hits in the first inning, The I-Cubs pitching staff held Memphis to just one run, two hits, and three walks over the final eight innings of the contest, posting seven strikeouts against just three walks.

Iowa begins a six game series in Indianapolis on Monday, with first pitch in the Memorial Day matchup scheduled for 5:35 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from May 24, 2026

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