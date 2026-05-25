Hens Trump Indians in Game Six at Home

Published on May 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Toledo OH - The Toledo Mud Hens (25-26) defeated the Indianapolis Indians (21-30) on Sunday, May 24, at Fifth Third Field in a commanding 8-4 contest. The game included three home runs and a 5-run seventh inning.

Dylan File started on the mound for the Hens by striking out the first Indian at the plate. Defense got the next two out before they could count a hit. Toledo didn't hold back when it was time to bat. Max Clark sent the second pitch he was dealt flying over the fences for home run number two of the season and first run of the day. (1-0)

Another 3-up-and-out inning from T-Town defense shut out Indianapolis, followed by a second consecutive inning with a home run for Toledo. Jace Jung led off with a double, then Corey Julks went yard bringing in a pair of runs off his swing. (3-0) The Hens tallied some hits in the third frame but failed to add any runs.

Indianapolis put together enough successful hits to end its scoring drought in the fourth before getting retired (3-1). Toledo got shut out in that same inning.

Clark was the first batter on either side to draw a walk, which didn't occur until the fifth. File finished his day after five; Beau Brieske stepped in immediately for one full inning and Woo-Suk Go was third out of the bullpen for the Hens.

At the top of the sixth, following a double play by the Mud Hens infield, a two-run ball went flying out of the park for a tied number. (3-3)

Inning seven consisted of back-to-back doubles from Max Anderson and Clark resulting in two runs (5-3). An RBI single added run six, and then the third home run for the home team came off Jace Jung's bat for two. (8-3)

Go struck out all three batters he faced in the second to last inning, racking up five in just two frames. A 1-2-3-inning retired the Hens in the bottom.

The visitors added a run in their final chance at the dish but was unsuccessful in closing the gap any further.

Toledo is back at home Monday, May 25, at 5:05p.m. for a special Memorial Day matchup as they look to stay in the win column against it's next opponent.

Notables

J. Jung - 2/4, 2R, HR, 2B, 2RBI

M. Clark - 2/4, 2R, HR, 2B, 2RBI, 1BB

C. Julks - 2/4, HR, 2RBI

M. Anderson - 2/4, R, 2B, RBI, BB

W.S. Go - 2.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 5K







International League Stories from May 24, 2026

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