Mud Hens Win 5-2
Published on May 21, 2026 under International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
Today, on May 21, 2026, the Hens added another win to their record with a 5-2 victory over the Indianapolis Indians. Matt Seelinger earned tonight's win after pitching three innings and striking out four batters. Toledo backed him up with five runs from its offense.
Toledo got things going early in the bottom half of the first inning. Max Clark and Eduardo Valencia both singled, with Clark's hit getting past the third baseman and Valencia's coming on a line drive to right field. Corey Julks followed with a walk to load the bases. The first runs of the game came in the next at-bat when Jace Jung reached on an error after the first baseman threw the ball to the pitcher, who was unable to catch it and step on first base. Clark and Valencia both scored on the play, giving the Hens an early 2-0 lead. The bats kept rolling when Tyler Gentry singled on a line drive to right field, allowing Julks to score and extending the lead to 3-0 after one inning.
Ben Malgeri led off the bottom of the second with a double into the right-center field gap. Max Clark followed with a fly out to right field, allowing Malgeri to tag up and advance to third. Up next, Max Anderson hit a sacrifice fly of his own, bringing Malgeri home. After two innings of baseball, the Hens held a 4-0 lead.
With two outs in the sixth inning, Nick Yorke singled on a line drive to right field. Davis Wendzel joined him on the base paths after being hit by a pitch. With runners on first and second, Tyler Callihan singled on a sharp line drive to center field, allowing Yorke to score. After the top half of the sixth inning, the score stood at 4-1.
In Toledo's half of the sixth, Tyler Gentry drew a walk but was erased on a force out when Max Burt grounded out to third base. Andrew Navigato then moved Burt to third with a broken-bat single into shallow right field. Now with runners on the corners, Max Clark restored the lead back to four runs when he doubled into right field, allowing Burt to score. Toledo carried a 5-1 lead through the remainder of the sixth inning.
Nick Cimillo led off the seventh with a line drive double into the right-field corner. The next two batters were retired before Ronny Simon stepped up to the plate and singled to center field, allowing Cimillo to score from second. After the top half of the seventh inning, the score sat at 5-2.
That score ultimately held for the remainder of the game. With tonight's win, Toledo returned to a .500 record on the season at 24-24. The Hens will face the Indians again tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m.
Notables:
Matt Seelinger
W, 3.0 IP (1 H, 0 ER, 4 SO)
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