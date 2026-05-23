Mud Hens Drop 8-Inning Matchup to Indians, 7-3
Published on May 22, 2026 under International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
Toledo OH - The Toledo Mud Hens (24-25) lost to the Indianapolis Indians (20-29) on Friday, May 22, at Fifth Third Field in a rainy 7-3 contest. It was military appreciation night at the ballpark and the Hens donned an American Flag detailed jersey for the occasion.
A solid defensive 1-2-3-inning started the day for the Toledo, then they came out swinging for their first at bat. Ben Malgeri got hit by a pitch to land on first, followed by a throwing error that allowed him to jet to third. The next hit, Max Clark tallied his second triple on the year to bring Malgeri home for the early lead. (1-0) Clark made it from home to third in 11.44 seconds; tying him for the sixth fastest time in Triple-A this season.
Troy Watson opened the second with a strikeout; he finished his five-inning day allowing only two hits and the same number of strikeouts. Zack Lee replaced him in the fifth frame, making his Triple-A debut.
Toledo suffered a quad of strikeouts through the next two innings, struggling to reach base again until the fourth. The base hit came from Max Anderson's swing and dash to first, the near out sent an uproar through the crowd. A chaotic cluster of a challenged pitch resulting in a strikeout and unsuccessful pickoff attempt ended the inning for the home team.
Back-to-back singles started the bottom half of the sixth, then a balk shifted both runners into scoring position. Jace Jung stepped up to bat following a walk that loaded the bases. The ball rode the line but stayed fair for a 2-RBI double to extend Toledo's lead. (3-0)
A two-run single from Indianapolis quickly closed the gap to one. (3-2) Tyler Mattison came in as the third Mud Hen on the mound after the allowed runs. The Indians ripped another single with runners on which tied the score at three, then added two more from a walk and fielder's choice. (3-5)
In the top of the eighth, a pair of runs were added to the opponents score, further padding the lead. (3-7) The game went into a weather delay mid-way through the bottom half of the eighth and was eventually called final.
The Hens are back at home tomorrow, May 23, at 7:05p.m. as they look to land back in the win column in game five.
Notables
J. Jung - 1/3, 2B, 2RBI
M. Clark - 1/4, 3B, RBI
B. Malgeri - 2/3, 2R
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