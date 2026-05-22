Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 22 at Worcester

Published on May 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (28-20) vs. Worcester Red Sox (23-23)

Friday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Jack Sinclair (2-0, 4.91) vs. RHP Jack Anderson (1-2, 5.01)

BLAZIN' WINGS: In game three of their road trip to central Massachusetts, the Rochester Red Wings faced the Worcester Red Sox and won their sixth consecutive game with a final score of 7-4...Rochester faced a 4-0 hole early in the first inning, but scored nine unanswered runs that began with a double from C TRES BARRERA, who produced two runs on two hits...SS SEAVER KING and DH TREY LIPSCOMB contributed heavily toward the Red Wings' offensive production, both logging two RBI at separate points in the game...Rochester relievers held the WooSox to just one hit from the third inning on, led by 2.0 hitless innings from RHP ANDRE GRANILLO ...the Wings are looking to extend their win streak to a season-high seven consecutive games tonight, and lock up their third-straight series victory...taking the mound for the Red Wings is RHP JACK SINCLAIR, against WooSox RHP Jack Anderson.

JACK OF ALL TRADES: RHP JACK SINCLAIR gets the starting nod on the mound for Rochester tonight, in what will be his fifth career start and first since 7/2/2025 at BUF...the right-hander out of Florida has appeared in 18 games in relief for the Red Wings this season, posting a 4.91 ERA (10 ER/18.1 IP) with 22 strikeouts and 14 walks, while holding opponents to a .239 batting average against (17-for-71)...he has not allowed a hit in three consecutive appearances dating back to 5/13 vs. LHV, and has allowed two earned runs across 9.0 full innings on the road this season...

Sinclair is one of two Red Wings to log at least 15.0 innings without allowing a homer this season (RHP SETH SHUMAN).

NO TRES-PASSING ALLOWED: Batting eighth in the order last night, C TRES BARRERA went 2-for-3 at the plate last night, logging a double while adding a pair of walks and runs scored...the double was Barrera's first of the season and 24th in his Triple-A career...the catcher is hitting .444 (4-for-9) outside ESL Ballpark this season, with all four of his hits, four of his five RBI, and both of his runs scored during away games...

This is the first time the Texas native has walked twice in a game since 8/9/2025, with Double-A Montgomery (TB).

GLASS-MANIAN DEVIL: 2B PHILLIP GLASSER scored two runs last night, the second being fielder's choice after going 1-for-3 at the plate while adding a walk...the Ohio native is hitting .340 (17-for-50) across 16 day games this season, the second highest daytime average among all Red Wings with at least 19 at-bats...Glasser is now just one hit short of 50 as a Red Wing, across exactly 50 games played.

PINCK LEMONADE: LF ANDREW PINCKNEY went 1-for-3 at the plate last night, logging an RBI while drawing a pair of walks and scoring two runs...he has now picked up a hit and driven in a run in seven consecutive games since 5/14, with the ladder being the longest active streak in the International League, and tied for the longest by a Red Wing since Luis Garcia Jr. drove in a run in eight-straight in 2022...additionally, he has now drawn 67 walks as a Red Wing, surpassing DH TREY LIPSCOMB for seventh-most by a Rochester hitter in the Nationals era (since 2021).

LONG LIVE THE KING: SS SEAVER KING contributed to the offense in the Wings' victory last night, recording a hit and driving in two RBI...the Wake Forest alum has reached base in all 38 games he's played in this season, 35 with Double-A Harrisburg and three with Rochester, marking the second-longest streak in MiLB trailing only Albuquerque's Chad Stevens (39 G)...across 10 day games in 2026 between Double-A Harrisburg and Rochester, King has put together a .421 batting average (16-for-38) with four homers, three triples, 16 RBI, and a 1.484 OPS.

TREY THA TRUTH: DH TREY LIPSCOMB delivered offensively in last night's game, logging two RBI after going 1-for-5 at the plate...he has an extra base hit and multiple RBI in each of his last three games, the first time he's done so in his professional career...the last time he had an XBH in three straight games was 8/1-3 in 2025 with Rochester, and the last time he logged three-straight multi-RBI games was 8/19-22 with Double-A Harrisburg in 2023...he now has 23 career RBI against WOR since making his Triple-A debut with Rochester in 2024, his most against any single opponent at any level in his professional career.

OH, WHAT A RELIEF IT IS!: After falling into an early 4-0 deficit, the Red Wings bullpen held Worcester off the board for the final 8.1 innings of the ballgame, allowing just one hit from the third inning on...RHP SETH SHUMAN picked up the win after logging 2.1 scoreless frames on two hits with a pair of strikeouts...RHP ANDRE GRANILLO pitched the fifth and sixth without allowing a knock, tied for his longest hitless outing of the season (4/28 at NYM, with WSH)...this is the fourth time since at least 2004 that Rochester relievers have held their opponent scoreless through at least 8.1 innings, and first time since a 10-3 victory on 5/7/2021 at LHV...in the month of May, the Red Wings bullpen ranks second among all International League teams with a 3.33 ERA (29 ER/78.1 IP), 1.26 WHIP, and 29 runs allowed, while allowing the third-fewest hits (63), and limiting opponents to the fourth-lowest batting average against (.220, 63-for-287)...

The Red Wings have picked up an International League-leading 17 saves this season, one shy of matching their 2025 total in 99 fewer games.

Sinclair is one of five IL pitchers this season to pick up at least four wins out of the bullpen without a loss.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2016: On this day 10 years ago, the Red Wings' pitching staff led the way to a 3-2 victory over Durham...LHP TOMMY MILONE got the win in a spectacular showing, pitching 8.0 solid innings while allowing only six hits and two runs and striking out eight en route to victory...RHP JT CHARGOIS earned the save, allowing no hits or walks while striking out two in the ninth.







International League Stories from May 22, 2026

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