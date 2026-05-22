Friday's Game Postponed, Clippers & Bats to Play Doubleheader Saturday Beginning at 5:15pm

Published on May 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - Friday's game vs. the Louisville Bats has been postponed and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday, May 23 beginning at 5:15pm. Game two will begin roughly 30 minutes after the completion of the first game. Fireworks remain scheduled and will take place at the end of game two.

Fans with tickets for the Friday, May 22 game may exchange their ticket for any future 2026 home Clippers game. See more information on how to exchange your ticket on the Huntington Park Weather Policy page link below. Fans who purchased tickets through a resale outlet should consult with that outlet's weather policy.

Tonight's game vs. the Louisville Bats has been postponed and will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, Saturday, May 23rd at 5:15pm and gates at 4:45pm.

For more information, fans may visit https://t.co/YtmBm7xZVX pic.twitter.com/v9UPGKRA59

- Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) May 22, 2026

CLIPPERS WEATHER POLICY INFORMATION

Saturday night is Star Wars night at Huntington Park! Fans can purchase tickets with lower online fees than ever before at ClippersBaseball.com. Don't forget the action gets going at 5:15pm.







International League Stories from May 22, 2026

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