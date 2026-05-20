Huge Crowd on Hand for Genao's Home Debut

Published on May 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - Huntington Park was packed with hot dog-loving fans on Tuesday as the Clippers began a six-game series against the visiting Louisville Bats, top minor league affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. The game was tied 3-3 in the top of the 8th when rain hit, suspending the contest. The game will be completed Wednesday at 12:05pm before the regularly-scheduled business day affair commences.

It was the home debut of one of the top prospects in baseball, infielder Angel Genao. Genao played shortstop on Tuesday, going 1-for-3 at the plate. Overall the 22-year-old is hitting .321 since his recent promotion from Double-A.

Right-fielder George Valera crushed a long home run off the batter's eye to produce the first two Clippers runs of the evening. It was his fourth long ball of the year.

The Clippers trailed 3-2 in the 7th when Juan Brito laced a game-tying single to right field. The score sat at 3-3 in the 8th inning when the umpires called for the tarp.

The Clippers entered the series with a record of 23-22, while the Bats come to town at 26-19.

The Clippers and Bats continue the Showdown for I-71 Series with day baseball on Wednesday, starting with the completion of Tuesday's game. Skip work and join us for an afternoon affair at Huntington Park, first pitch is scheduled for 12:05pm. It's all part of a HUGE week of promotions that includes another business day special on Thursday, plus WWE Night, Star Wars Night, and Signature Sunday. Fans can purchase tickets with lower online fees than ever before at ClippersBaseball.com.







International League Stories from May 19, 2026

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