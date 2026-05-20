Ramírez's Two Homers Give Jacksonville Edge over Norfolk

Published on May 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A pair of Agustín Ramírez solo home runs, a Matthew Etzel home run and a two-RBI night for Jesús Bastidas proved to be the difference in the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's 5-2 win over the Norfolk Tides at VyStar Ballpark Tuesday night.

Jacksonville (25-21) received a five-inning four-strikeout start from Dax Fulton and a pair of two inning performances from Zach Brzykcy (W, 1-1) and Tyler Zuber (SV, 1). Norfolk (18-28) starting pitcher Trace Bright (L, 0-3) turned in 5.2 innings of three-run ball with four walks and four strikeouts.

The first of two Ramírez (2) longballs arrived with nobody on and two out in the bottom of the sixth to lift the Jumbo Shrimp back ahead, 3-2.

Two more solo shots from Etzel (6) and Ramírez gave Jacksonville a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the eighth.

After a pair of walks to begin the home second, Bastidas began the scoring with an RBI base hit, bringing in Graham Pauley.

Norfolk tied the game at one in the top of the fourth when Christian Encarnacion-Strand (9) smashed a solo home run to begin the frame.

The Jumbo Shrimp had another hot start to open the bottom of the fifth. Andrew Pintar knocked a leadoff triple and scored on a Bastidas sacrifice fly one batter later to give Jacksonville a 2-1 advantage.

Norfolk's José Barrero (10) clubbed a solo home run of his own to the tie game at two leading off the top of the sixth.

Zuber closed out his first save of the season by leaving the bases loaded in the top of the ninth and striking out five hitters across his two innings.

The series continues Wednesday with Jacksonville righty Zach McCambley (1-1, 2.66) starting on the mound opposite Norfolk right-hander Trey Gibson (2-3, 3.77).

Coverage begins at 11:50 a.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and espn690.com with first pitch Sunday set for 12:05 p.m.

Gates open at 11:00 a.m. and fans can enjoy Yuengling Businessperson Special, presented by Yuengling & Miller Electric with special deals (Dugout Reserve Prices: Smoked Turkey Leg & Drink: $31.50 Jumbo Frank, Chips, & Drink: $22.50...Field Reserve Prices: Smoked Turkey Leg & Drink: $29.00 Jumbo Frank, Drink, & Chips: $20.50. *Drink can be Yuengling, soda, or water!*)

Fans can also participate in Charity Begins at Home, presented by Operation Homefront as the Jumbo Shrimp raise awareness and funds throughout the night with ticket sales and promotions.







International League Stories from May 19, 2026

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