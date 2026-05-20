Ramírez's Two Homers Give Jacksonville Edge over Norfolk
Published on May 19, 2026 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A pair of Agustín Ramírez solo home runs, a Matthew Etzel home run and a two-RBI night for Jesús Bastidas proved to be the difference in the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's 5-2 win over the Norfolk Tides at VyStar Ballpark Tuesday night.
Jacksonville (25-21) received a five-inning four-strikeout start from Dax Fulton and a pair of two inning performances from Zach Brzykcy (W, 1-1) and Tyler Zuber (SV, 1). Norfolk (18-28) starting pitcher Trace Bright (L, 0-3) turned in 5.2 innings of three-run ball with four walks and four strikeouts.
The first of two Ramírez (2) longballs arrived with nobody on and two out in the bottom of the sixth to lift the Jumbo Shrimp back ahead, 3-2.
Two more solo shots from Etzel (6) and Ramírez gave Jacksonville a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the eighth.
After a pair of walks to begin the home second, Bastidas began the scoring with an RBI base hit, bringing in Graham Pauley.
Norfolk tied the game at one in the top of the fourth when Christian Encarnacion-Strand (9) smashed a solo home run to begin the frame.
The Jumbo Shrimp had another hot start to open the bottom of the fifth. Andrew Pintar knocked a leadoff triple and scored on a Bastidas sacrifice fly one batter later to give Jacksonville a 2-1 advantage.
Norfolk's José Barrero (10) clubbed a solo home run of his own to the tie game at two leading off the top of the sixth.
Zuber closed out his first save of the season by leaving the bases loaded in the top of the ninth and striking out five hitters across his two innings.
The series continues Wednesday with Jacksonville righty Zach McCambley (1-1, 2.66) starting on the mound opposite Norfolk right-hander Trey Gibson (2-3, 3.77).
Coverage begins at 11:50 a.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and espn690.com with first pitch Sunday set for 12:05 p.m.
Gates open at 11:00 a.m. and fans can enjoy Yuengling Businessperson Special, presented by Yuengling & Miller Electric with special deals (Dugout Reserve Prices: Smoked Turkey Leg & Drink: $31.50 Jumbo Frank, Chips, & Drink: $22.50...Field Reserve Prices: Smoked Turkey Leg & Drink: $29.00 Jumbo Frank, Drink, & Chips: $20.50. *Drink can be Yuengling, soda, or water!*)
Fans can also participate in Charity Begins at Home, presented by Operation Homefront as the Jumbo Shrimp raise awareness and funds throughout the night with ticket sales and promotions.
International League Stories from May 19, 2026
- WooSox Lose on Tuesday at Polar Park - Worcester Red Sox
- Morales & Lipscomb Homer, King Logs RBI Single in Triple-A Debut - Rochester Red Wings
- Ramírez's Two Homers Give Jacksonville Edge over Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Knights Play Long Ball in 5-4 Victory - Charlotte Knights
- Late Stripers Comeback Bid Falls Short in 5-4 Loss to Charlotte - Gwinnett Stripers
- Huge Crowd on Hand for Genao's Home Debut - Columbus Clippers
- CES, Barrero Homer in Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Bats, Clippers Suspended Tuesday Night - Louisville Bats
- Fernández, RailRiders Blast Lehigh Valley - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Louisville at Columbus Suspended - Columbus Clippers
- IronPigs Drop Series Opener to RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Ward Homers in Loss to Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Six-Run First Inning Powers Syracuse over Buffalo in Series Opener Tuesday - Syracuse Mets
- May 19 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Memphis Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- Five-Run Ninth Completes Sounds Comeback Win over Durham - Nashville Sounds
- Indians at Mud Hens Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Paredes Continues to Pitch Well, But Saints Fall 5-3 to Storm Chasers - St. Paul Saints
- Squires Stays Hot as Storm Chasers Win 3rd Straight - Omaha Storm Chasers
- 'Holy Toledo Sports Edition Podcast' Host Fosters Meaningful Connections - Toledo Mud Hens
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 19 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Sounds' Late Rally Silences Bulls - Durham Bulls
- SWB Game Notes - May 19, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- ACC Baseball Championship Is Underway at Truist Field - Charlotte Knights
- Iowa Cubs Begin Six-Game Homestand against Memphis - Iowa Cubs
- May 16 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Ramírez's Two Homers Give Jacksonville Edge over Norfolk
- Alderman, Olmstead Lead Jacksonville to Series Win in Memphis
- Gusto Fans 10, But Five-Run Redbirds Eighth Sinks Shrimp
- Winning Streak Ends at Five with 7-5 Defeat to Redbirds
- Jumbo Shrimp Rally from Four-Down Again, Win 7-6 in 10 Innings