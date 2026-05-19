Sounds' Late Rally Silences Bulls

Published on May 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC --- The Nashville Sounds scored five times in the ninth inning to steal a win away from the Durham Bulls 6-5 at the DBAP on Tuesday afternoon.

The Bulls (19-27) carried a 5-1 lead into the ninth before the Sounds (27-19) mounted their comeback against reliever John Rooney (L, 0-1). Nashville picked up a one-out walk before a double by Eddys Leonard scored a run. After Greg Jones was hit by a pitch, Freddy Zamore drilled a three-run homer to tie the game 5-5. Another walk followed, which led Cam Booser into the game. Booser permitted two straight singles, the last of which by Luis Lara scored Jacob Hurtubise with the go-ahead run 6-5.

The Bulls threatened in the bottom of the ninth against reliever Reiss Knehr (S, 2) with a walk and double from Raynel Delgado. However, Brock Jones struck out, Homer Bush popped out to shallow left field and Logan Davidson fanned to end the game.

Nashville got on the board in the fourth for a 1-0 lead against Durham starter Ty Johnson.

Two walks, a hit batter and an error played roles in the unearned run scoring on a wild pitch.

Durham pushed across four runs against Sounds starter Thomas Pannone in the bottom of the fourth. Bush singled, stole second and third and scored on a single by Dom Keegan.

After a Cooper Kinney single, Justyn-Henry Malloy smacked a deep sac fly to right to score a run. Tatem Levins then hit a two-out, two-run homer for a 4-1 lead.

The Bulls tacked on another run in the sixth thanks to a double by Levins.

Kinney had his third straight three-hit game, while Levins drove home three in the defeat.

The series continues Wednesday night at 6:45 PM ET with Mason Englert (0-0, 1.93) slated to start against Coleman Crow (4-1, 4.70).

Notes: The Bulls and Sounds played the first of 18 head-to-head games this season. The Bulls beat Nashville 13-0 in a one-game International League championship contest in 2022 held in Las Vegas... The Sounds won their eighth straight game, the longest active winning streak in the minors... Johnson has not allowed an earned run in his first three Triple-A starts covering 12 1/3 innings.... Kinney has nine hits in his last 10 at-bats dating to mid-game Saturday night in Gwinnett.







International League Stories from May 19, 2026

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