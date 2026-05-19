Paredes Continues to Pitch Well, But Saints Fall 5-3 to Storm Chasers

Published on May 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Remove his first outing at Triple-A on April 21, and Mike Paredes has been one of the best pitchers on the St. Paul Saints staff. Entering play on Tuesday morning, Paredes had a 1.47 ERA in his last five outings. That dominance continued, but the Saints offense failed for the third straight game to come up with hits with runners in scoring position in a 5-3 loss to the Omaha Storm Chasers on Tuesday morning in front of 6,591 at CHS Field.

Before the kids were fully in their seats on Education Day, the Storm Chasers struck first in the first. With one out John Rave walked and with two outs Brett Squires tripled to right scoring Rave making it 1-0. That was the lone run Paredes allowed as he went 4.0 innings giving up two hits, while walking two and fanning six. He lowered his ERA with the Saints by a quarter of a run from 3.74 to 3.51.

Aaron Sabato tied it up with one swing of the bat in the second, a solo blast to left-center, his ninth of the season and seventh in the last 12 games.

The Saints loaded the bases with nobody out in the third, but managed just one run. Kaelen Culpepper was hit by a pitch, Gabby Gonzalez singled to left, and Hendry Mendez walked. A double play groundout by Kyler Fedko put the Saints up 2-1.

Back-to-back home runs in the sixth from Squires, his third consecutive game with a home run and fourth on the season, and Drew Waters, his seventh, put the Storm Chasers up 3-2.

In the bottom of the inning Fedko led off with a hit by pitch, stole second, and scored on a two-out single to right by Ben Ross knotting the game at three.

The see-saw battle continued as the Storm Chasers regained the lead in the seventh when Gavin Cross led off with a double to right-center, stole third, and scored on a sacrifice fly from Josh Rojas making it 4-3.

With two outs and nobody on in the ninth, the Storm Chasers got an insurance run when Kevin Newman singled to right, Josh Rojas walked, and Tyler Tolbert doubled home a run making it 5-3.

The Saints putt the tying runs in scoring position in the bottom of the ninth when Tanner Schobel walked. With one out Culpepper was hit by a pitch. With two outs they moved up on a wild pitch, but Mendez grounded out to short ending the game.

The Saints entered Tuesday 4-29 in their last two games with runners in scoring position and went 1-13 on Tuesday.

The same two teams meet in game two of a six-game series at CHS Field on Wednesday night at 6:37 p.m. The Saints send LHP Aaron Rozek (0-0, 0.96) to the mound against Storm Chasers RHP Shane Panzini (1-1, 10.62). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network presented by the Northland Ford Dealers, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, MLB.TV, MLB+, and the Bally Sports Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from May 19, 2026

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