SWB Game Notes - May 19, 2026

Published on May 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (23-20) @ Lehigh Valley IronPigs (20-25)

May 19, 2026 | Game 44 | Road Game 20 | Coca-Cola Park | First Pitch 6:05 P.M.

#21 RH Brendan Beck (3-2, 4.43) vs RH Levi Stoudt (0-0, 0.00)

Beck (5/13 vs SYR): 5.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 SO, 80 P (58 S) [RailRiders, 5-3]

Stoudt (5/13 @ ROC): In Relief, 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO, 13 P (7 S) [Red Wings, 13-11]

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (May 17, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Syracuse Mets 5-3 Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. A solid performance from Yankees #4 Prospect Carlos Lagrange and a come-from-behind three-run sixth helped Scranton/Wilkes-Barre split the series set with the Mets.

Yankees #4 Prospect Carlos Lagrange faced trouble in the top of the first when Mets #11 Prospect Nick Morabito tripled to open the game, and Ji Hwan Bae walked. Lagrange struck out Mets #3 Prospect Ryan Clifford, but Christian Arroyo doubled home Morabito, and Yonny Hernández recorded an RBI groundout to give Syracuse a 2-0 edge.

Lagrange came back to strike out the side in the second, his fastball hitting 103 MPH in the frame. After Yankees #1 Prospect George Lombard Jr. singled and Yanquiel Fernández walked; Marco Luciano doubled to cut Syracuse's lead in half and Oswaldo Cabrera hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game.

Syracuse re-took the lead in the top of the sixth with a Hernández base hit, plating Bae for a 3-2 advantage. The RailRiders responded in the home half of the frame, loading the bases with two outs for Lombard Jr., who legged out an RBI single to level the game at three. Yanquiel Fernández worked a walk to take the lead and Mets reliever Alex Carrillo balked home Kenedy Corona for a 5-3 SWB advantage.

Kervin Castro worked around a leadoff single in the eighth, retiring the next three Mets to hold the two-run lead, and Bradley Hanner (S, 1) struck out Matt Rudick with a runner on to close the game.

Lagrange threw five frames, giving up two runs on three hits and striking out six. Dylan Coleman earned the win (1-0), and Carrillo (1-1) was charged with the loss. Mets #5 prospect Jack Wenninger pitched 2.1 innings, allowing two runs on two hits and walking four.

NEWS AND NOTES

CABBY'S WEEK - Oswaldo Cabrera had the best week offensively for the RailRiders against Syracuse. He led the team with a .318 average while playing in all six games Cabrera had seven hits, one of which was a homer. The switch hitter has knocked in seven runs and scored three of his own while stealing a bag.

BRADLEY'S BEST - Reliever Bradley Hanner lowered his earned run average to 1.74 in his 15 appearances. Hanner has not allowed a run in his last four outings, compiling 4.1 clean innings. He has only let up earned runs in three total appearances this season. The righty earned his first save on Sunday tossing a quiet frame in the ninth. The 27-year-old was originally drafted by Minnesota in the 21st round in 2019 but signed as a free agent with New York on December 16.

DE LOS DOING IT- Yerry De Los Santos lowered his ERA to 3.63 in his eleventh appearance on Saturday. In 17.2 innings, the righty has allowed just seven earned runs with only seven walks compared to 20 strikeouts. De Los Santos has had two stints with New York out of the bullpen this summer. His last was impressive, throwing 3.1 innings of shutout ball. Since he was returned to the RailRiders, he has worked two scoreless appearances for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

PITCH IT TO ME - SWB holds a 4.12 earned run average, good for third best in the International League. In 43 games, they have totaled just164 walks which is actually the least among a team's arms at the minor's highest level. The pitchers have recorded 396 strikeouts, with Carlos Lagrange's leading 52 on the summer. Last week against Syracuse, the team held a 3.05 ERA, the third best in the International League.

BECK ON THE BUMP - Yankees #21 prospect Brendan Beck was solid in his last appearance after going 5.2 innings of quiet ball. He allowed just one hit and one walk while matching a career-high nine strikeouts. Beck received Pitcher of the Week honors from the International League and was named the RailRiders was named Lackawanna County Trolley Museum Player of the Week. Despite missing a start in Triple-A to make his Major League debut, The righty is ranked fifth the League with 42.2 innings pitched and tied for seventh with 46 strikeouts.

REYZELMAN RISE - The RailRiders welcome Eric Reyzelman to their roster for the first time this season. The righty reliever holds a 3.12 ERA in 17 Double-A innings. Reyzelman spent the entirety of last season with SWB for a 4.29 ERA in 34 appearances. The 24-year-old was drafted in the 5th round in 2022 out of LSU.







International League Stories from May 19, 2026

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