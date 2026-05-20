Six-Run First Inning Powers Syracuse over Buffalo in Series Opener Tuesday

Published on May 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Ben Rortvedt at bat for the Syracuse Mets

(Syracuse Mets) Ben Rortvedt at bat for the Syracuse Mets(Syracuse Mets)

Syracuse, NY - A six-run first inning propelled the Syracuse Mets to a 9-5 win over the Buffalo Bisons on Saturday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

Syracuse (24-21) wasted no time getting its offense going in the bottom of the first inning. Christian Arroyo launched a leadoff home run to left field, his third homer of the season, giving the Mets a 1-0 lead. Later in the frame, Ryan Clifford and Eric Wagaman singled before Jihwan Bae ripped a two-run triple to right field. Cristian Pache followed with an RBI single, and Ben Rortvedt capped the inning with a two-run homer to right, stretching the Syracuse advantage to 6-0.

Buffalo (17-25) chipped away in the third. Josh Rivera walked before Je'Von Ward launched a two-run home run to right-center field, trimming the deficit to 6-2.

The Bisons pulled closer in the fifth. Ward doubled and later scored on an RBI single by Josh Kasevich. Soon after, Charles McAdoo crushed a two-run homer to center field, cutting the Syracuse lead to 6-5.

Syracuse answered in the seventh inning. Jackson Cluff pinch hit for Jared Young and singled. Andy Ibáñez walked before Eric Wagaman lined a two-run single to left field, extending the lead to 8-5. Later in the frame, Rortvedt added a sacrifice fly to score Clifford and make it a 9-5 ballgame.

On the mound, Jack Weisenburger started for Syracuse and allowed two runs over four and one-third innings. Joey Gerber earned the win out of the bullpen, while Nate Lavender, A.J. Minter, Dylan Ross, and Anderson Severino combined for four and two-thirds scoreless innings to close out the victory. Minter earned his third hold of the season.

Rortvedt finished with three RBIs, while Wagaman collected three hits and drove in two runs. Bae added a two-run triple as Syracuse tallied 14 hits in the win.

Syracuse continues its series tomorrow against Buffalo. Mets No. 2 prospect Jonah Tong takes the ball for the Mets opposite Chad Dallas for the Bisons. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m.

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International League Stories from May 19, 2026

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