Memphis Defeats Iowa 6-3, I-Cubs Drop Eighth in a Row

Published on May 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (18-27) dropped their eighth game in a row, falling 6-3 against the Memphis Redbirds (27-19) Tuesday evening at Principal Park.

Memphis jumped in front in the first inning with one run. Iowa scored a run in the third inning on an RBI single by B.J. Murray to tie it at 1-1.

After Memphis retook the lead in the fifth, Iowa tied the game with an RBI triple by James Triantos to tie it up again at 2-2.

Memphis added runs in the seventh and eighth inning before Justin Dean hit a solo home run to bring the I-Cubs within one run at 4-3.

The Redbirds closed the scoring, adding two runs in the top of the ninth to make it 6-3.

Iowa continues a six game series against the Memphis Redbirds on Wednesday, with first pitch scheduled for 12:08 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from May 19, 2026

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