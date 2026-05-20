Indians at Mud Hens Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

Published on May 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







TOLEDO, Ohio - The Indianapolis Indians have announced that Tuesday night's May 19 contest vs. the Toledo Mud Hens at Fifth Third Field has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a 7.0-inning doubleheader on Wednesday, May 20 with first pitch for Game 1 scheduled for 11:05 AM. Game 2 will begin about 30 minutes after the final out.

The Indians and Mud Hens are scheduled for a six-game series this week through Sunday, May 24. This is the first time the clubs meet this season as the Indians took 11 of the 18 games played between the two teams last year, but dropped the lone series held at Fifth Third Field, 1-5.

Indianapolis' starter for Game 1 will be RHP Noah Davis (1-3, 3.46) and RHP José Urquidy (0-3, 5.91) will take the mound for the Indians in Game 2.







International League Stories from May 19, 2026

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