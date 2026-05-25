Valdez Homers on Consecutive Days as Indians Fall in Series Finale at Toledo

Published on May 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







TOLEDO, Ohio - Enmanuel Valdez hit a game-tying two-run home run in the sixth inning, but the comeback fell short as the Indianapolis Indians lost to the Toledo Mud Hens, 8-4, on Sunday night at Fifth Third Field. The clubs spit this week's six-game series 3-3.

With two outs in the sixth, Billy Cook drew a walk and stole second base before Valdez launched his fourth homer of the campaign to tie the game, 3-3.

Toledo (25-26) scored first on an opening-frame home run by Max Clark and added two more runs in the second inning on a long ball from Corey Julks. Cook hit an RBI single to score Ronny Simon in the fourth inning to get the Indians (21-30) on the board, 3-1. Valdez then left the yard in the sixth to even the score.

A five-run bottom of the seventh from the Mud Hens proved to be the difference as five straight batters reached to begin the inning off Carson Fulmer (L, 2-1), capped by Jace Jung's sixth home run of the season. Indy scored one run in the bottom of the ninth on a throwing error following an infield single from Dominic Fletcher.

Mud Hens starter Dylan File allowed just one run across 5.0 innings and Woo-Suk Go (W, 2-1) fanned five of the seven batters he faced across 2.0 frames.

Indianapolis is back in action for Memorial Day on Monday, May 25, beginning a six-game series with the Iowa Cubs at 6:35 PM from Victory Field. RHP José Urquidy (1-3, 5.47) will throw for the Indians and RHP Noah Davis (1-3, 3.23) will follow him in a tandem start. LHP Doug Nikhazy (0-2, 9.24) is scheduled to start for the I-Cubs. With an off day on Tuesday, the remainder of the series will be played Wednesday through Sunday in Indianapolis.







International League Stories from May 24, 2026

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