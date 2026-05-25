Johnson and Bulls Blank Sounds 2-0 in Series Finale

Published on May 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - Ty Johnson and three Durham relievers combined on a five -hit shutout as the Bulls knocked the Nashville Sounds out of first place with a 2 - 0 win on Sunday evening at the DBAP.

Johnson (W, 1- 0) notched his first Triple - A win by throwing five scoreless innings.

Johnson has not allowed an earned run over his first four Triple - A outings with the Bulls covering 17 1/3 innings.

Chase Solesky tossed two scoreless, with Cam Booser and Luis Guerrero (S, 1) each throwing an inning to close out the win.

Nashville (30 - 21) had only two baserunners reach as far as second base in the game, and fell out of a three - way tie for the International League lead.

The Sounds and Memphis are now 1/2 game behind first place Rochester with 24 to play in the first half.

Durham (21 - 30) scored unearned runs in the third and eighth innings to seal its second win of the six game series.

In the third, Homer Bush scored from second base on a wide throw to first base by shortstop Freddy Zamora.

Five innings later, Zamora juggled a grounder by Bush for an error.

Bush was later balked to second base, then scored on a single by Cooper Kinney.

All 10 combined hits in the game were singles.

The Bulls open a six - game road trip at Harbor Park against the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday night at 6:35 PM ET.

Notes:

The Bulls win represented the first managerial win for acting manager Alejandro Freire, who is filling in for Durham manager Morgan Ensberg.

Ensberg is up with the Tampa Bay Rays during their road trip to New York and Baltimore... Johnson has now thrown 17 1/3 innings in his brief Triple - A career without allowing an earned run.

Johnson has allowed 11 hits, five walks while fanning 21 batters.

Right -handed batters are 3 -for- 40 (0.075)... The shutout was Durham's second of the season, both coming this week against Nashville.

On Thursday, Durham blanked Nashville 6 - 0, but the game was shortened to 4 1/2 innings due to rain.







International League Stories from May 24, 2026

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