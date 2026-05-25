'Pigs Fall in Nip-And-Tuck Game against RailRiders

Published on May 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - Participating in their fourth straight one-run game, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (23-28) were unable to skirt by the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (26-23) falling 5-4 to split the series on Sunday night at Coca-Cola Park.

The 'Pigs opened the scoring in the second inning, capitalizing on RailRiders miscues. After loading the bases to start the frame, an error on a Dylan Moore groundball allowed the first run of the game to score before a wild pitch plated another. A Steward Berroa groundout then allowed Dylan Carlson to score to make it 3-0.

George Lombard Jr. singled home a pair in the top of the third to immediately get the RailRiders back into the game.

After getting the leadoff man on to start the fifth thanks to an error, a single and sacrifice bunt put runners at second and third before Lombard drove in his third run of the game with a sacrifice fly to tie the game.

The game stayed deadlocked at 3-3 until the eighth. Steward Berroa singled with one out and Felix Reyes sent him racing around the bases to score the go-ahead run.

Down to their final out, the RailRiders rallied. Kenedy Corona singled and moved to second on a passed ball. Lombard then walked before Yanquiel Fernandez roped a double to the rightfield corner, scoring both runners and vaulting Scranton into the lead 5-4.

The 'Pigs went down in order in the ninth as Bradley Hanner (W, 3-0) earned the win for Scranton, retiring all five hitters he faced, striking out one.

Michael Mercado (L, 1-1) suffered the blown save, allowing two runs in the ninth on two hits and walk.

Following an off-day on Monday, the IronPigs start a six-game series on Tuesday, May 26th against the Buffalo Bisons at Sahlen Field. First pitch is slated at 6:05 p.m.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from May 24, 2026

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