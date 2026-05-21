'Let Freedom Sing' Kicks off a Star-Spangled Summer of Fun at Coca-Cola Park on Wednesday, May 27th

Published on May 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - 'Let Freedom Sing', a first-of-its-kind musical extravaganza celebrating America's 250th birthday, is just around the corner on May 27th, beginning a Star-Spangled Summer of awesome events at Coca-Cola Park.

The IronPigs and Bach Choir of Bethlehem have collaborated to bring a choral experience to the community, uniting over 5,000 voices from across the region in celebration of America's 250th birthday. This event brings together adult, community, and school choirs from the Lehigh Valley and surrounding counties for an unforgettable evening of patriotic music honoring our nation's history. Individual tickets may be purchased at HERE.

In addition to those attending the event, 'Let Freedom Sing' will be broadcast LIVE on SEN50 and then replayed over the summer on SEN2 and SEN50.

In the spirit of America250, this celebration emphasizes connection, pride, and shared heritage. The history and roots of each song will be presented prior to its performance, helping to guide the audience through the historical nature of the evening. The show will be headlined by the Bach Choir of Bethlehem, led by conductor Christopher Jackson. The grand finale will bring all participants together in a powerful community sing-along culminating with a fireworks display. Festivities will also include the IronPigs' signature on-field entertainment. Let Freedom Sing promises to be an example of what's possible when communities unite in celebration.

Parking for this historic event will be free with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. The concert will begin at 7 p.m.

'Let Freedom Sing' is just the beginning of what will be a summer of star-spangled awesomeness at Coca-Cola Park. The 'Pigs will have USA 250 nights five more times throughout the summer (May 23rd, June 26th, July 30th, August 25th) where they will be wearing special USA 250 jerseys and hats, designed in partnership with ArtsQuest, plus Patriotic Promotions during the game.

Outside, of IronPigs baseball, Coca-Cola Park will be playing host to Liberty Ignited on July 3rd and Great American Blast, presented by TD Bank, on July 4th.

Liberty Ignited is the pinnacle event in the Lehigh Valley in celebration of America's 250th birthday. It will be the region's largest drone and fireworks show EVER! Slated to blast off on July 3rd, hundreds of illuminated drones will soar into the night sky, synchronized to music to create dazzling patterns, visuals, and breathtaking displays. Then enjoy a fireworks show FIVE TIMES the size of a normal IronPigs show, the largest in Coca-Cola Park's history! Tickets are available HERE.

Great American Blast presented by TD Bank is the IronPigs annual 4th of July fireworks show, with special meaning this year for America's 250th birthday! The popular annual event will feature a variety of food, family fun, games, music, and a fireworks show you will have to see to believe! Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. Tickets are available.







International League Stories from May 21, 2026

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