Felix Reyes Goes Deep Twice as 'Pigs Blow out RailRiders

Published on May 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - Clicking in every facet of the game, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (21-26) blitzed by the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (24-21) for a 13-1 win on Wednesday morning at Coca-Cola Park.

Felix Reyes broke the ice in the ballgame with a two-run shot for the 'Pigs in the third inning, spotting starter Tucker Davidson (W, 3-1) a 2-0 lead. Davidson wouldn't need much support as he turned in five shutout frames, allowing just three hits and three walks, striking out four.

The 'Pigs busted the game open in the fourth, plating five runs. Two walks started the frame and Liover Peguero scored them both with a double. Robert Moore then stroked an RBI double of his own before Christian Cairo scored him with a base hit. Reyes capped the frame with one more RBI single to stretch the lead to 7-0.

The RailRiders got their only run of the day on a Seth Brown solo homer in the sixth.

A six-run eighth for the 'Pigs put the game firmly out of reach. Bryan De La Cruz and Reyes each swatted solo homers in the frame with Robert Moore also driving in two more with a triple, before scoring on a wild pitch. Caleb Ricketts joined the fun as well, tacking on an RBI single as the 'Pigs collected six hits in the frame.

Adam Kloffenstein (1-2) took the loss for the RailRiders, allowing seven runs over four frames in his start.

Eight of nine 'Pigs finished with at least one hit, with Reyes (3), Peguero (2), and Moore (2) each collecting multiple. Reyes ended with two homers, his second multi-homer effort of the season, and four RBI while Moore drove in three.

The IronPigs and RailRiders will tee off again on Thursday, May 21st with first pitch slated for 6:45 p.m. Alan Rangel is slated to get the ball for the 'Pigs against Dom Hamel for the RailRiders.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from May 20, 2026

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