Greg Rousseau Charity Softball Game First Set of Players Announced

Published on May 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings, in partnership with GREG ROUSSEAU and the ROUSSEAU FAMILY FOUNDATION, are set to host the Greg Rousseau Charity Softball Game on Sunday, June 7, at ESL Ballpark, bringing together members of the Buffalo Bills for a day of fun, entertainment, and community impact.

The event will feature several current Bills players, including DJ MOORE, RAY DAVIS, MAXWELL HAIRSTON, CJ GARDNER-JOHNSON, BRADLEY CHUBB, ALEC ANDERSON, DAMAR HAMLIN, DEWAYNE CARTER, DORIAN WILLIAMS, JAVON SOLOMON, DEE ALFORD, TRENT SHERFIELD, TY JOHNSON, SAM FRANKLIN JR., TOMMY AKINGBESOTE, ZION LOGUE, PHIDARIAN MATHIS, TE'CORY COUCH, DARYL PORTER JR., ANDRE JONES JR., alongside Rousseau and additional special guests.

Gates will open at 10:30 a.m., kicking off a full day of pregame entertainment with a Walk of Fame tailgate experience. Fans can enjoy live music from ME AND THE BOYZ, as well as a variety of classic tailgate games, including cornhole, ladder golf, and Connect 4. The family-friendly atmosphere will also feature inflatables, making it a can't-miss event for fans of all ages.

The on-field action begins with a Home Run Derby at 12:00 p.m., followed by a 1:00 p.m. first pitch featuring a matchup of the Bills offense vs the Bills defense in a fun, high-energy exhibition softball game.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Rousseau Family Foundation, which is dedicated to empowering children from low-income communities through mentorship and resources that support education and career readiness.

Tickets are available now, with seating options including $40 for 100-level, $35 for 200-level, and a limited number of VIP experiences for $200, which include premium seating and a signed Buffalo Bills mini helmet. Limited large party suites are also available by emailing tickets@redwingsbaseball.com.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to take full advantage of the pregame festivities and experience a unique opportunity to see their favorite Bills players up close while supporting a meaningful cause.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit RedWingsBaseball.com or call 585-454-1001.







International League Stories from May 20, 2026

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