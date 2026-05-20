Mets Offense Puts on a Show in Front of a Sold out Education Day Crowd

Published on May 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse Mets first baseman Ryan Clifford

(Syracuse Mets) Syracuse Mets first baseman Ryan Clifford(Syracuse Mets)

Syracuse, NY - A four-run sixth inning helped lift the Syracuse Mets to a 10-5 win over the Buffalo Bisons on Sunday morning in front of a sold out crowd at NBT Bank Stadium on Education Day.

Syracuse (25-21) struck first in the bottom of the first inning. Jared Young singled and Ryan Clifford walked before Eric Wagaman lined an RBI single to left field, giving the Mets a 1-0 lead.

Buffalo (23-24) answered in the second. Riley Tirotta walked before William Simoneit launched a two-run home run to left-center field, putting the Bisons in front, 2-1.

The Mets responded right away in the bottom of the second. Kevin Parada was hit by a pitch and Jackson Cluff singled before Christian Arroyo ripped a two-run single to left field, giving Syracuse a 3-2 advantage.

Syracuse added to its lead in the third. Cristian Pache singled and scored on an RBI triple by Parada. Later in the frame, Arroyo singled home Parada, extending the Mets lead to 5-2.

Buffalo chipped away in the fourth. Tirotta walked, Je'Von Ward singled, and Simoneit walked to load the bases. Carlos Mendoza followed with an RBI single, and Josh Rivera added a sacrifice fly to cut the Syracuse lead to 5-4.

The Mets got one run back in the fifth. Ji Hwan Bae singled, stole second, advanced on an error, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Parada to make it 6-4.

Syracuse broke the game open in the sixth inning. Arroyo doubled before Clifford launched a two-run homer to center field, his eighth home run of the season. Later in the frame, Wagaman singled, Bae walked, and both moved up on a double steal before Pache lined a two-run single to center field, stretching the lead to 10-4.

Buffalo scored its final run in the seventh on an RBI single by Tirotta, but the Bisons couldn't get any closer.

On the mound, Matt Turner started for Syracuse and allowed two runs in one and two-thirds innings. Ben Simon followed with one and one-third scoreless innings, Ofreidy Gómez allowed two runs in the fourth, and Parker Carlson tossed two scoreless innings to earn the win. A.J. Minter and Cionel Pérez handled the seventh, while Alex Carrillo pitched a scoreless ninth inning to finish off the victory.

Arroyo finished with three hits and three RBIs, while Parada drove in two runs and scored twice. Clifford homered, walked twice, and drove in two runs, and Pache added two hits and two RBIs.

Syracuse continues its series against Buffalo with game three on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

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International League Stories from May 20, 2026

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