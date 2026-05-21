Knights Make It Four Straight against Gwinnett with 4-3 Win

Published on May 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - The Gwinnett Stripers have been one of the better teams in the International League this season, except when they play against the Charlotte Knights. Wednesday's ballgame at Gwinnett Field was the latest chapter in what is now a four-game winning streak for the Knights in head-to-head matchups against the Atlanta Braves' triple-A affiliate.

Charlotte topped Gwinnett by a final score of 4-3 for their fifth overall win in their last six games. The Knights have outscored their opponents 42-23 during that stretch and currently sit just four games back of first place in the International League.

LaMonte Wade Jr. had a big night that included a solo Home Run in the top of the second inning. After Gwinnett tied the score with a run in the bottom of the third, Wade Jr. doubled and came around to score on an RBI single from Junior Perez.

The Knights held their 2-1 lead all the way up to the top of the eighth when Jacob Gonzalez added two huge insurance runs for the visitors. Gonzalez laced a single into left-centerfield that plated both Rikuu Nishida and Braden Montgomery. The Charlotte shortstop currently leads the league with 51 RBI on the season.

The Stripers scored twice in the bottom of the eighth, but Zach Franklin worked a clean ninth frame to secure the win. David Sandlin, Tyler Gilbert, and Jordan Leasure were all strong on the mound for the Knights.

Charlotte will attempt to continue their winning ways on Thursday with a 7:05pm ET matchup scheduled against Gwinnett.







International League Stories from May 20, 2026

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