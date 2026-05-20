WooSox Game Information

Published on May 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Tonight's game is live on NESN+. Thank you.

MAY 20th ROCHESTER (26-20) at WORCESTER (23-21) 6:05 pm

Rochester Red Wings RHP Chandler Champlain (4-0, 3.00) vs. Worcester Red Sox LHP Jake Bennett (2-2, 1.85)

Trying to Stop the Wings - The Worcester Red Sox look to even their series with the red hot Rochester Red Wings (AAA-Washington), winners of 9 of their last 10 games, when they play game two of their 6-game set tonight at 6:05 pm at Polar Park. The hot Wings have also won 4 in a row and are 12-3 in their last 15 games to take over 1st place in the International League East division. Worcester, meanwhile, has lost 4 of their last 5 and is 2-6 in their last 8 games to go from 1st -place and +11/2 games to 5th -place and -2 GB. Tonight's game is live on NESN+ and can be heard on NASH 98.9 FM and The Pike 100.1 FM.

The Rest of This Series - The teams play Game 2 tonight at 6:05 pm, and continue with a morning affair at 11:05 am tomorrow in the second of three morning starts this season at Polar Park. Friday night's game time is 6:05 pm and over the Memorial Day weekend the clubs will play Saturday at 4:05 pm and Sunday at 1:05 pm. By the time the WooSox enjoy an off-day on the Monday Memorial Day holiday after this series, Worcester will have completed 36% of their home schedule and 34% of their overall 150 (now 148) game schedule.

What Have You Done for Me Lately - Worcester has lost 4 of their last 5 games, 6 of their last 8 overall, and 6 of their last 8 road games. However, the WooSox have won 7 of their last 11 home games. They are 12-9 here at Polar Park thus far compared to 11-12 on the road. At 23-21 on the season, the Sox need a win tonight to avoid falling to just one game over .500 for the first time since April 21 at 11-10. The WooSox have been above .500 since April 1st.

Warm & Hot Sox -

Vinny Capra Last 18 games is (19-for-60, .317) with 6 2B, 2 HR, 12 RBI, 13 BB, 15 runs scored and last 29 games is (32-for-103, .311) with 10 2B, 4 HR, 21 RBI, 29 runs scored. Is 8th in the International League with his .429 OBP. Leads WooSox with a .350 batting average in 19 road games (21-for-60).

Jason Delay Has hit safely in 7 of his last 9 games (11-for-35, .314) with 3 2B, 3 RBI, 4 runs scored.

Nate Eaton Has a 5-game hitting streak (8-for-20, .400) and in his last 20 games is 26-for-81, .321 with 6 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 12 RBI, and 11 runs scored.

Nathan Hickey Has homered in 3 straight games and hit in his last 4 games (6-for-13) with 3 HR, 4 RBI, and 4 runs scored.

Anthony Seigler Had his 7-game hitting streak snapped on May 12. Hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games (16-for-42, .381) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 8 RBI.

Braiden Ward Has reached base safely in 11 of his last 12 games. Has 13 stolen bases in his last 12 games and leads the league with 22 SB. Has been hit by pitch 12 times in his 29 games played to lead the league. Leads WooSox with .400 batting average at home in 12 games (14-for-35) with 16 SB.

Tayron Guerrero In 14 relief appearances has allowed 2 runs in 17.2 IP. In 5 RA at home has not allowed a run - 7.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 SO.

Tommy Kahnle In his last 9 relief appearances he has gone 1 scoreless inning in each - 9 IP, 7 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 11 SO. In 9 RA at home has a 0.96 ERA - 9.1 IP, 10 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 11 SO.

Kyle Keller Has allowed 3 ER in his last 14.1 IP (9 relief appearances).

WooSox Promotions During This Homestand at Polar Park This Week/Weekend vs. the Rochester Red Wings

Tonight, 6:05 pm First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid, when first responders receive four free general admission tickets; Head & Neck Cancer Awareness Night; Albanian Heritage Night.

Thursday, 11:05 am AbbVie STEM Day; Meet two WooSox players for photos & autographs in the DCU Club following the game presented by DCU.

Friday, 6:05 pm Star Wars UniBank Fireworks; Deaf & Hard of Hearing Awareness Night.

Saturday, 4:05 pm Larry Lucchino Writers Series featuring special guest Ron Shelton, famous film director and screenwriter of legendary films like Bull Durham, based in part on his playing career as a Minor League infielder in the Baltimore Orioles system (including 1970 & '71 with the Rochester Red Wings), Cobb, Tin Cup, and White Men Can't Jump among others from 12:30 - 2:00 pm in DCU Club; Breast Cancer Awareness Day; Bark in the Park, presented by Veterinary Urgent Care Center of Worcester; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting); and Scout Sleepover, presented by Convenient MD.

Sunday, 1:05 pm Military Appreciation Day featuring the debut of WooSox patriotic jerseys, presented by T-Mobile; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from May 20, 2026

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