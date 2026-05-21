WooSox Game Information

Published on May 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Today's game is live on NESN. Thank you.

MAY 21st ROCHESTER (27-20) at WORCESTER (23-22) 11:05 am

Rochester Red Wings RHP Riley Cornelio (5-1, 3.11) vs. Worcester Red Sox RHP Jacob Webb (1-0, 6.23)

Good Thursday Morning - The Worcester Red Sox and the Rochester Red Wings (AAA-Washington) return to action 15 hours after they last left Polar Park when they play game three of their 6-game series this morning at 11:05 am. Last night, the Red Wings won for the 13th time in their last 16 games as they out-lasted the Red Sox in 11-innnings, 7-2. Rochester won the series opener on Tuesday night, 7-6. Today is the second of three morning games at Polar Park this season (Wednesday, June 3 vs. Buffalo also at 11:05 am is the next and last). The good news for the WooSox...they have fared pretty well in day games (morning or afternoon) this season going 15-9 compared to 8-13 at night. This morning's affair will be shown live on NESN and heard on NASH 98.9 FM.

Trying to Stay Better Than Even - The WooSox (now 23-22 on the year) need a win today to remain above .500 where they have been since the fifth game of the season on April 1 (at 3-2). They were last at .500 on March 31 at 2-2.

Wings are Unstoppable - The red hot Rochester Red Wings, winners of 5 straight, 10 of their last 11 games, and a Triple-A best 13-3 since May 2 have surged past the WooSox and into 1st place in the International League East division since this past weekend. Worcester, meanwhile, has lost 5 of their last 6 and they are 2-7 in their last 9 games to go from 1st -place and +11/2 games to a tie for 5th -place and -3 GB.

Wings To Go - The Red Sox and Red Wings are meeting this week/weekend in Worcester for the first time this season and the Wings have grabbed two close victories to begin this 6-game set (7-6 on Tuesday and 7-2 in 11-innings on Wednesday). The clubs split a 6-game series in Rochester from April 28 - May 3, so the Wings lead the season-series, 5 games to 3. Worcester and Rochester are scheduled to play 24 games against each other this year...the most the WooSox will play against any opponent this season. The teams play another 6-game series in Rochester from June 9-14 and the Wings return to Worcester for another 6-game set from July 7-12 in their final meetings of the year.

The Rest of This Series - The teams play Game 3 this morning at 11:05 am and return to normal times for the rest of the series... Friday at 6:05 pm and then over the Memorial Day weekend on Saturday at 4:05 pm and Sunday at 1:05 pm. By the time the WooSox enjoy an off-day this Monday on Memorial Day holiday after this series, Worcester will have completed 36% of their home schedule and 34% of their overall 150 (now 148) game schedule.

Warm & Hot Sox -

Vinny Capra Last 19 games is (20-for-64, .313) with 6 2B, 2 HR, 12 RBI, 13 BB, 15 runs scored and last 30 games is (33-for-107, .308) with 10 2B, 4 HR, 21 RBI, 29 runs scored. Is 8th in the International League with his .424 OBP. Leads WooSox with a .350 batting average in 19 road games (21-for-60).

Jason Delay Has hit safely in 8 of his last 10 games (12-for-38, .316) with 3 2B, 3 RBI, 4 runs scored.

Nate Eaton Has a 6-game hitting streak (9-for-24, .375) and in his last 21 games is 27-for-85, .318 with 6 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 12 RBI, and 11 runs scored.

Nathan Hickey Has homered in 3 straight games and hit in his last 4 games (6-for-13) with 3 HR, 4 RBI, and 4 runs scored.

Anthony Seigler Had his 7-game hitting streak snapped on May 12. Hit safely in 10 of his last 13 games (16-for-45, .356) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 8 RBI.

Braiden Ward Has reached base safely in 12 of his last 13 games. Has 13 stolen bases in his last 13 games and leads the league with 22 SB. Has been hit by pitch 12 times in his 30 games played to lead the league. Leads WooSox with .375 batting average at home in 13 games (15-for-40) with 16 SB.

Tayron Guerrero In 15 relief appearances has allowed 2 runs in 19.2 IP. In 6 RA at home has not allowed a run - 9.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 10 SO.

Tommy Kahnle In his last 10 relief appearances he has gone 1 scoreless inning in each - 10 IP, 7 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 12 SO. In 10 RA at home has a 0.87 ERA - 10.1 IP, 10 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 12 SO.

Kyle Keller Has allowed 4 ER in his last 15.1 IP (10 relief appearances).

WooSox Promotions During This Homestand at Polar Park This Week/Weekend vs. the Rochester Red Wings

Today, 11:05 am AbbVie STEM Day; Meet two WooSox players for photos & autographs in the DCU Club following the game presented by DCU.

Friday, 6:05 pm Star Wars UniBank Fireworks; Deaf & Hard of Hearing Awareness Night.

Saturday, 4:05 pm Larry Lucchino Writers Series featuring special guest Ron Shelton, famous film director and screenwriter of legendary films like Bull Durham, based in part on his playing career as a Minor League infielder in the Baltimore Orioles system (including 1970 & '71 with the Rochester Red Wings), Cobb, Tin Cup, and White Men Can't Jump among others from 12:30 - 2:00 pm in DCU Club; Breast Cancer Awareness Day; Bark in the Park, presented by Veterinary Urgent Care Center of Worcester; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting); and Scout Sleepover, presented by Convenient MD.

Sunday, 1:05 pm Military Appreciation Day featuring the debut of WooSox patriotic jerseys, presented by T-Mobile; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from May 21, 2026

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