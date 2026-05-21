Homestand Preview May 26-31

Published on May 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







The Charlotte Knights return home to Truist Field next week to host the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, from Tuesday, May 26, through Sunday, May 31.

Fans can purchase tickets online here or by phone at 704-274-8332 or in person at the Charlotte Knights box office.

The full promotional schedule for the series is listed below:

Tuesday, May 26 vs Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act

First Pitch 6:35 p.m. EDT | Gates 5:00 p.m.

The series opener kicks off the six-game series with Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act performance with Tyler Scheuer.

Get ready for a night of jaw-dropping entertainment as Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act takes over the ballpark! From balancing wheelbarrows, bikes, ladders and more on his face to dancing and engaging with the crowd, Tyler will be bringing nonstop energy and unbelievable stunts all night long. As seen on America's Got Talent, Ripley's Believe it or Not, Go Big Show, ESPN and Ballparks all across the country.

Wednesday, May 27 vs Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Sahlen's $2 Hot Dogs

First Pitch 6:35 p.m. EDT | Gates 5:00 p.m.

Come Hungry, because Sahlen's hot dogs are just $2 all night long! Whether you're grabbing a classic ballpark bite or attempting the legendary 9 hot dogs in 9 innings challenge, this is one deal you won't want to miss.

Thursday, May 28 vs Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Thirsty Thursday & Live Entertainment

First Pitch 7:04 p.m. EDT | Gates 6:00 p.m.

Keep the good vibes flowing all night long with live entertainment from Carolina DJ Professionals, and quench your thirst with our $5 drink specials, including our signature dirty sodas available at select bar stands throughout the ballpark!

Friday, May 29 vs Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: SpongeBob Squarepants + Scout Night + Friday Night Fireworks

First Pitch 7:04 p.m. EDT | Gates 6:00 p.m.

Get ready for a Bikini Bottom-style night with pre-game steel drum vibes from Nate Brown, bubble tables on the concourse and in-game performances by the Soap Bubble Circus! Our Knights will rock SpongeBob jerseys, available for auction, with themed food like the iconic Krabby Patty and Kelp Fries!

Stick around after the game for a spectacular post-game fireworks show presented by Truist that will definitely give your Instagram feed some aesthetic appeal!

Saturday, May 30 vs Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Halfway to Halloween & Pre-game Catch

First Pitch 6:05 p.m. EDT | Gates 5:00 p.m.

Something spooky is coming to Truist Field...

Head onto the field before the game for a special chance to play catch where our Knights play and create unforgettable ballpark memories with family and friends with live music from Remington Cartee!

Get into the spirit for a frightfully fun night at the ballpark! Enjoy trick-or-treat throughout the concourse, face painting, and come in your spookiest, funniest, or most creative costume for a chance to win a giveaway prize! We will have some spooktacular appearances from Captain Hook, Tinker Bell, Spider-Man, Batman, Maleficent and Aurora.

Stick your fangs into hauntingly good ballpark bites like our Monster Chicken Slider, Witch's Finger and Graveyard Cake available throughout the night!

It's guaranteed to be a real screammmmm!

Sunday, May 31 vs Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Bark in the Park & EVERYONE Runs the Bases

First Pitch 1:05 p.m. EDT | Gates 12:00 p.m.

Bring your favorite furry MVP out to the ballpark for a paw-some night of baseball, free caricatures by Lonnie and pre-game entertainment from The Stolen Bases!

Stick around after the game for everyone's favorite post-game tradition and take your turn running the bases like our Knights! (Dogs must cheer from the stands.)

Want more ballpark fun? Follow us on social media @Knightsbaseball for more behind-the-scenes fun, promotions, game day moments and exclusive content all season long!







International League Stories from May 21, 2026

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