Bats Hang On, Defeat Clippers 4-2
Published on May 21, 2026 under International League (IL)
Louisville Bats News Release
The Louisville Bats took a fifth-inning lead and held on late to defeat the Columbus Clippers 4-2 on Thursday afternoon at Huntington Park.
Louisville opened the scoring the top of the second as Noelvi Marte walked, stole second, advanced to third on an error from the Columbus catcher, and scored on an RBI ground out from Austin Hendrick.
Bats righty Darren McCaughan cruised through the first innings but allowed a game-tying solo homer to Kahlil Watson. The tie wouldn't last long. Following a pair of singles to start the top of the fifth, Edwin Arroyo launched a towering go-ahead three-run home run to right center field, his 10th of the season to tie for the team lead, and put the Bats ahead 4-1.
From there, McCaughan got through the fifth unscathed and struggled in the sixth, leaving the game with two outs and two men on base. Hunter Parks entered and labored out of the gate, walking a pair to force in a run and make it 4-2 before finally escaping the inning to preserve the lead.
Kyle Nicolas and Luis Mey each worked around traffic on the bases in the seventh and eighth, respectively. In the bottom of the ninth, Yunior Marte worked into trouble as the Clippers loaded the bases with one out. With the go-ahead and winning runs on base, Marte beared down to strike out Watson and induce a fielder's choice from Ralphy Velazquez to finish the win and earn his team-leading fifth save of the season.
McCaughan earned his fifth win of the season to tie for the team lead after giving up two runs on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts over 5.2 innings. Arroyo went 2-for-4 from the leadoff spot with his three-run homer, which would prove to be the decisive hit.
Next Game: Friday, May 22, 7:05 p.m. E.T. at Columbus Clippers (Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians)
Probable Pitchers: Bats LHP Brandon Leibrandt (1-2, 4.87) vs. Clippers LHP Ryan Webb (0-4, 9.55)
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