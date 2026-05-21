Memphis Shuts out Iowa Behind Hansen's First Triple-A Victory

Published on May 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game series and 12-game road trip with a 1-0 win over the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs) on Thursday afternoon at Principal Park.

Starting pitcher Pete Hansen (1-1) earned his first career Triple-A victory with a 5.0-inning scoreless performance. The left-handed hitter worked around two hits, walked none and struck out six in the win. Max Rajcic slammed the door with his team-leading fifth save of the season and lowered his team-best ERA to 1.82 on the season.

The win marked the third shutout of the season for Memphis pitching, the first in a nine-inning game since opening night at the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves).

The lone Redbirds run scored on a catcher Leo Bernal sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth inning to plate right fielder Joshua Báez. First baseman Blaze Jordan led the way with a three-hit afternoon and smacked a double. MLB Rehabbing left fielder Lars Nootbaar went 0-for-2 with a walk in his second game with Memphis this week.

With the win, Memphis improved to a 0.5-game lead over the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) for first place in the International League standings. The Redbirds have spent every day of the 2026 season in at least a tie for first place.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 2 to begin a six-game series against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from May 21, 2026

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