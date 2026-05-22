Felix Reyes and Bryan De La Cruz Each Go Yard Again But 'Pigs Nipped by RailRiders
Published on May 21, 2026 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - Felix Reyes and Bryan De La Cruz each homered for a second consecutive night but it was not enough as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (21-27) saw the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (25-21) slip by them for an 8-7 loss on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Dylan Carlson pushed the first run of the game home for the 'Pigs in the first with a bases loaded, staking them to a 1-0 lead.
In the third, the RailRiders capitalized on a pair of 'Pigs errors to plate five. An error on a double play chance that saw a throw go awry allowed the first run for the RailRiders to score tying the game. An error on the very next hitter allowing him to reach was followed by a Seth Brown RBI single to put Scranton on top. After a double play, Ernesto Martinez Jr. belted a two-run homer to cap the five-run frame.
De La Cruz blasted his second homer in as many games, a two-run shot and his seventh of the year, in the bottom half of the third, to make it 5-3.
A Yanquiel Fernandez solo homer in the fourth and Jonathan Ornelas RBI single in the fifth restored the RailRiders four run edge.
Reyes made it a two-run game again with a two-run homer of his own in the fifth, his ninth of the season and third in the past two games.
Ali Sanchez hit a solo homer for Scranton to give them a three-run cushion in the seventh.
A two-run single from Christian Cairo in the eighth got the 'Pigs to within a run, but the 'Pigs left Cairo at second to end the frame, their final threat of the night.
Kervin Castro (W, 2-0) got the win for the RailRiders, working 1.1 scoreless out of the bullpen, striking out two. He inherited a bases loaded jam in the sixth and escaped, getting Reyes to fly out to the warning track. Bradley Hanner (S, 2) got the save with a perfect ninth, striking out two.
Max Lazar (0-1) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing four unearned runs in two-thirds of an inning.
The IronPigs and RailRiders will tee off again on Friday, May 22nd with first pitch slated for 6:45 p.m. Bryse Wilson is slated to get the ball for the 'Pigs against Carlos Lagrange for the RailRiders.
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The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
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