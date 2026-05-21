Bisons Fan-Favorite Obscure Jersey Night Honda Fridaynightbash Returns May 29

Published on May 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Because every good jersey deserves its day! Back by popular demand, Obscure Jersey Night returns to Sahlen Field for the team's next Honda fridaynightbash! on Friday, May 29 as the Herd hosts the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (6:05 p.m.). It's a night to bust that old, outdated and obscure jersey in your collection and wear it to the ballpark, because it could win you a great prize!

We all have jerseys we wish we didn't buy because the player was gone off your favorite team before you even knew it. Or the team itself doesn't exist anymore. Or, maybe you fell in love with a fictional sports team from West Canaan, Texas, Hickory, Indiana or Mystery, Alaska.

Put those jerseys to use because when you wear them to Sahlen Field on May 29, you could WIN PRIZES in several fun and obscure categories. 'Most Obscure Player,' 'Most Obscure Team' and 'Most Obscure Movie/TV Team' are just a few of the seven categories in which you can win some very cool stuff, including NEW Bisons jerseys, game-used merchandise and tickets to see the Blue Jays play in Toronto! Of course, because the game is also a Honda fridaynightbash!, you'll also be able to enjoy postgame Fireworks and the pregame Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour with $4 craft beer and food specials from 5-6:30 p.m. GET MY TICKETS

The Categories

We'll have seven categories for which you can win on Obscure Jersey Night, as we'll as a 'Best in Show' Grand Prize voted on by the fans at the end of the game. Plus, our spotters will be full force once the gates open at 5:00 p.m. so come early, enjoy the pregame Happy Hour and BE SEEN!!! This year's Obscure Jersey Categories are:

Most Obscure Player Jersey

Most Obscure/Obsolete Team Jersey

Best Personalized Jersey

Most Obscure Buffalo Hockey Jersey

Best Youth Jersey (Kids ONLY)

Most Obscure International Jersey

Most Obscure Movie/TV Jersey







International League Stories from May 21, 2026

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