Hostetler's Two-Homer Game Propels Jumbo Shrimp to Fourth Straight Win
Published on May 21, 2026 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Bennett Hostetler slugged his first two home runs of the 2026 season and brought in four runs to help the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 9-2 win over the Norfolk Tides Thursday night at VyStar Ballpark in front of 6,843 fans, lifting Jacksonville (27-21) to a season-best six games over .500.
Hostetler's first blast tied the score at one in the bottom of the third off Norfolk (18-30) starting pitcher Christian Herberholz (L, 1-0). The Jumbo Shrimp took the lead for good in the fourth when they loaded the bases with nobody out and Johnny Olmstead brought in two on a ground ball that snuck through Norfolk third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand to make the score 3-1. Two batters later, Hostetler added a three-run bomb to push Jacksonville's lead to 6-1.
Right-hander Brandon White (W, 1-0) made his Triple-A debut for the Jumbo Shrimp and struck out eight over five innings while allowing three hits, one walk and one run.
After the Hostetler homers, Jacksonville added on to its lead in the bottom of the fifth when Deyvison De Los Santos doubled home Agustín Ramírez, who reached earlier on a hit by pitch, to improve the lead to 7-1.
Sam Huff (3) homered for Norfolk to leadoff the top of the eighth to cut the deficit to 7-2. The Jumbo Shrimp added on two more in the home ninth while facing Tides position player Willy Vasquez, who was called upon to pitch. Vasquez loaded the bases for Andrew Pintar, who drove in a run on a fielder's choice ground ball. Ramírez sent a sacrifice fly one batter later to set the final margin at 9-2.
Johnathan Rodriguez (3) opened the scoring in the top of the first with a solo home run.
The series continues Friday with Jacksonville righty Ryan Gusto (4-2, 4.42) starting on the mound opposite Norfolk right-hander Nestor German (1-1, 4.54).
Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and espn690.com with first pitch Friday set for 7:05 p.m.
Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and fans can enjoy Red Shirt Friday, where fans who wear red save $1 on their ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office, Friday Night Lites Happy Hour, presented by Miller Lite with $2, 12-oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave (runs from gates open - 7:30 p.m.), EMS Appreciation Night (MORE INFO), and UF Health Hat Giveaway for the first 2,000 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. **1 giveaway per person, NOT per ticket** ** Giveaways only available when entering at the Main Gate on Georgia St.**
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Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
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