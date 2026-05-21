Boom Ball Coming to Werner Park on August 15
Published on May 21, 2026 under International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - Boom Ball, a reimagined, high-energy baseball experience is expanding nationwide, with a multi-city summer tour across the U.S. as momentum builds around its new "show baseball" experience.
Boom Ball continues its rollout with its next stop in the Omaha metro on Saturday, August 15 at Werner Park, bringing its signature blend of fast-paced play and interactive fan moments to the crowd. Designed as a fresh take on America's pastime, Boom Ball combines elite baseball and softball talent with immersive, personality-driven entertainment.
Each event is a two-hour, co-ed experience and includes six action-packed innings. Teams, the Lucky Llamas and the Chaos Crew, compete through a twist on traditional baseball combined with trick plays and high-impact moments that keep fans engaged from the first pitch through the final inning.
The experience features former collegiate and minor league players, softball stars, and reality TV personalities, all coming together for fast-paced gameplay, crowd interaction, and unexpected entertainment moments that redefine the traditional ballpark experience.
"We are excited to host a new, baseball entertainment experience for our fans at Werner Park," Omaha Storm Chasers President and General Manager Martie Cordaro said. "With DBH, we continue to offer engaging special event options for Sarpy County and the greater Omaha metro area to enjoy."
Fans can expect an interactive, music-filled atmosphere with crowd participation and surprise moments throughout the night. Designed for families, sports fans, and first-time attendees alike, Boom Ball delivers a new style of baseball entertainment centered around fun, energy, and shared experiences.
Boom Ball's current 2026 Tour Schedule is below, with additional cities and dates being added each week. For more information, tour updates, and tickets visit https://boomballtour.com.
March 28, 2026: PHOENIX, AZ, Camelback Ranch
April 18, 2026: ATLANTA, GA, Gwinnett Field
June 20, 2026: JACKSON, MS, Trustmark Park
June 27, 2026: MEMPHIS, TN, AutoZone Park
July 4, 2026: LANSING, MI, Jackson Field
July 11, 2026: SPRINGFIELD, MO Route 66 Stadium
July 18, 2026: CHICAGO, IL, Northwestern Medicine Field
July 25, 2026: BIRMINGHAM, AL, Regions Field
Aug. 8, 2026: READING, PA, FirstEnergy Stadium
Aug. 15, 2026: PAPILLION, NE, Werner Park
Aug. 22, 2026: WICHITA, KS, Equity Bank Park
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